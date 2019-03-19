Teresa Giudice Looking Forward To The ‘Next Chapter’ In Her Life After Divorcing Joe

The future of Teresa and Joe’s marriage doesn’t even need to be discussed in these rare conversations. “They don’t talk about their relationship often because Teresa already knows what she wants to do and has made her mind up,” our source tells us, after the mother of four confirmed that she wouldn’t do a long-distance relationship with Joe in part three of the RHONJ reunion, which aired on March 6. “She’s doing her best to detach from Joe at this point while still being the backbone of her family,” our source says of the difficult position the Bravo star is in. “Teresa understands how Joe’s situation affects her girls, so she makes sure to play the mother and father role in their lives as best as she can.”

Unlike Teresa, Joe’s not quite as ready to change his marital status. “Joe would be heartbroken if Teresa left him after everything they have been through together,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, as the former pizzeria owner married Teresa in 1999. “He does not want to think about being deported, can’t imagine being away from his kids and has no intentions of divorcing Teresa.” For now, Joe’s waiting for his turn in court to see if his family will stay together or break apart: “Joe expects his family to be there, waiting for him when he gets out of incarceration. He is trying to stay positive and plans to stay in the States with his family, but even he knows things are not looking good.”

Unfortunately for Joe, Teresa played it extra safe by already meeting with divorce attorneys. “Teresa has met with divorce lawyers, however, it’s been a while because she’s waiting to see what happens, but she knows realistically, Joe will get deported, so then it’s figuring out where,” another source, who’s close to the reality show star, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. If that day comes, our source said that “Teresa has made it very clear — her daughter’s will remain in New Jersey no matter what.”