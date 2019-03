Teresa Giudice Looking Forward To The ‘Next Chapter’ In Her Life After Divorcing Joe

Teresa Giudice is trying to ‘detach’ from Joe Giudice as he appeals his deportation order to Italy, but her husband would be ‘heartbroken’ if they actually went through with a divorce.

Joe Giudice, 46, as he's focused on staying in the United States after his release from prison on March 14. Meanwhile, his wife Teresa Giudice, 46, has her own priorities — and that includes potentially building a life without her husband of 19 years. "Teresa is really looking forward to the next chapter in her life," a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, as it remains unclear if Joe will be deported to Italy. "Teresa knows Joe still has a fight ahead of him while he's working on his appeal, but she needs to do what's best for her right now. That includes focusing on being there for her daughters, on her career, and working out."

Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10. Hitting the gym has especially been a “great release and distraction” from all the “drama” in The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s life, our source says. Joe’s alleged transfer into ICE custody after serving his 41-month sentence for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud just added to Teresa’s drama. But amid his legal woes, “Teresa has not been communicating with Joe very often, and even goes weeks without speaking at all,” our source continues. “When they do speak, their discussions pretty much surround talking about their girls, updating Joe on their school, friends, normal family talk.” The parents share four daughters total, who are, 18,, 14,, 13, and, 10.

The future of Teresa and Joe’s marriage doesn’t even need to be discussed in these rare conversations. “They don’t talk about their relationship often because Teresa already knows what she wants to do and has made her mind up,” our source tells us, after the mother of four confirmed that she wouldn’t do a long-distance relationship with Joe in part three of the RHONJ reunion, which aired on March 6. “She’s doing her best to detach from Joe at this point while still being the backbone of her family,” our source says of the difficult position the Bravo star is in. “Teresa understands how Joe’s situation affects her girls, so she makes sure to play the mother and father role in their lives as best as she can.”