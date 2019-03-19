‘Siesta Key’ Preview: Juliette Calls Cara Out For Secretly Meeting Up With Alex

Juliette catches wind of Cara and Alex’s rendezvous on this week’s episode of ‘Siesta Key’ — and she wastes NO time confronting her about it! Check out an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek here.

It looks like Cara Geswelli will be catching the wrath of Juliette Porter during the March 19 episode of Siesta Key! Juliette may be broken up with Alex Kompothecras, but that doesn’t mean she’s okay with him meeting up with his ex (Cara), which went down at the end of last week’s episode. So, she takes it upon herself to confront Cara about the situation in the EXCLUSIVE sneak peek above. “I’m a little pissed off, honestly,” Juliette tells Cara. “Why dd you think it’s a good idea to go over to Alex’s? Yeah, we’re broken up, but you had to have known it would piss me off.”

Juliette and Cara have NOT gotten along since Cara arrived in Siesta Key at the beginning of season two — after all, Cara is Alex’s ex, and Juliette was dating him when the season started. “No offense, Juliette, but I wasn’t really concerned what you were going to think about it,” Cara responds in the preview. “I don’t owe you anything. And I know you know that. You’ve never been nice to me. We’re not friends.” At this point in the season, Cara is dating Garrett Miller, who is another one of Juliette’s exes.

“You don’t have to like me,” Juliette fires back. “You just have to have a little more respect than you do. I feel like you almost knew that I would find out.” To that, Cara responds, “It wasn’t intentional for you to find out. This wasn’t about you.”

During Alex and Cara’s late night chat last week, they discussed his breakup from Juliette, and he seemed to start getting a little flirty. However, from what we saw, things never crossed the line physically. We’ll have to wait and see what happens next when Siesta Key’s next episode airs on March 13 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV!