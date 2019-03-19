Priyanka Chopra’s NYC Streetstyle: Snakeskin Pants, White Trench Coat, & More

Priyanka Chopra arrived in NYC just one day ago and from the moment she landed, her outfits have been on point. From her casual attire to her high fashion street style — she keeps proving her fashionista status.

Since arriving in New York City on March 18, Priyanka Chopra, 36, has already rocked a bunch of outfits, each one even better than the next, styled by Mimi Cuttrell. The newlywed stepped out on her first day in a cozy, all white casual ensemble by Mandkhai which she wore when she landed in NYC and then headed to her hotel. She opted for a full 100% Mongolian Cashmere sweat suit made up of an oversized $657 hoodie with a front pocket, paired with matching $597 buckle trousers. The wide leg pants featured a side stripe detail which she paired with $220 suede pointy toed Tony Bianco Leah Biscuit Boucle Ankle Boots. The actress topped the look off with a long white trench coat and accessorized with rose-colored sunglasses as well as a creamy python leather $2,190 Akris purse.

As for her second day in the Big Apple, the former Quantico star brought high fashion to the streets in a head-to-toe snakeskin get-up as she made her way to the set of The View. She rocked a pair of high-waisted, skinny leg snake-skin trousers with a cotton cream turtle neck tucked into the flattering waistline. On top of the animal printed pints, she chose to wear a floor-length gold colored velvet Madiyah Al Sharol duster jacket with jacquard print puffy shoulders and skin-tight paisley patterned arms. She accessorized with the same Akris leather handbag, skinny black sunglasses with diamond embellishments and the same cream colored sock booties that she wore the day before.

In the same day, Priyanka, who just recently got married to Nick Jonas, 26, stole the spotlight as the special guest on The View when she wore in a gorgeous skin-tight red scalloped dress. The frock, which hugged her petite frame perfectly, featured long puffy sheer sleeves and a ruffle hem right above her knees, while the thick red metallic belt cinched in her tiny waist. She chose to stick to the color theme when she donned a pair of satin fuchsia mary-jane platform pumps. Priyanka’s accessories were unbelievably glam as she donned a pair of black Michael Kors Stowe sunglasses and Chopard jewels. Her Chopard hoop earrings from the “Precious Lace Collection” featured pink rubies and diamonds set in 18K white gold, while the ring she wore from the “Green Carpet Collection,” featured diamonds set in 18K white Fairmined gold. Topping off her bling was a rainbow watch from the “Imperiale Collection,” featuring multicolored sapphires set in 18K rose gold.

Not only did Priyanka look amazing on The View, she was also glowing because she couldn’t stop gushing about her hubby, Nick, and what it was like working with him and the rest of the Jonas Brothers on their recent music video for their hit, “Sucker.”