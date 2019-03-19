Offset Shares Video Of Kulture, 8 Months, While Cardi B Coos At Her: ‘Raising Queens’

Cardi B and Offset are normally so protective and private when it comes to baby daughter Kulture. But her daddy has shared an adorable video of the cutie while her mama sweetly coos at their little one.

Offset and Cardi B have done everything possible to keep 8-month-old daughter Kulture out of the public spotlight. But she is just too cute to leave under wraps in a new video that the Migos member shared. He’s holding his daughter up by her tummy as the little one looks so adorable in a white hat and matching romper with silver clouds on it. Cardi, 26, can be heard saying “Kulture, look at mommy, look at mama” followed by “pretty girl, pretty girl,” as Kulture coos and laughs. The “Money” rapper puts her hands up to tickle her daughter, showing off her massive pointy manicured fingernails.

Since with those fingertips it would be pretty painful for the little girl to be held by that hand, daddy Offset, 27, did the duties during the couple’s sweet bonding time with their daughter. He posted the video to his Instagram on March 19, writing “My beautiful baby girl #raisingqueens👑👑” in the caption. Cardi is already the queen of rap and with her talented parents, Kulture sure has the genetics to one day take her mom’s place on the musical throne.

This is just the second time the couple has shared actual video of their daughter. The first time came on Feb. 21 when Offset released his debut solo album Father of 4 and Cardi posted a video of Kulture laughing and seeming to dance along to one of the tunes from it. That same day the second photo ever of the future queen of rap dropped when Offset held Kulture on his lap in the photo art for his album cover. She wore a custom-made crown and a regal dress as her daddy sat on a throne surrounded by his other three kids.

Fans didn’t get a peek at Kulture until five months after her July 10, 2018 birth. Cardi and Offset went to great lengths to shield her from paparazzi and didn’t share any pics of her on social media. The “I Like It” rapper finally decided to show off her daughter to the world in a December 5 Instagram photo less than 24 hours after she announced she’d split from her husband 15 months. After several months of begging, Offset won Cardi back and now they’re a happy family unit raising their adorable daughter.