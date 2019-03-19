Nico Parker, 14, Looks Identical To Her Gorgeous Mom Thandie Newton – See Side-By-Side Pics

Like mother like daughter? Nico Parker, daughter of actress Thandie Newton, was the spitting image of her famous mom on March 18, despite being three decades younger.

Nico Parker, 14, looked beyond gorgeous as she arrived to a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on March 18. Despite the breezy 40-degree NYC weather, the youngest daughter of Thandie Newton, 46, wore an adorable pair of open-toed heels, paired with a bright pastel pink jacket. The Dumbo actress flaunted her signature curls as she hit the streets of Manhattan, and looked cute as a button as she prepped for her big television appearance. However, there was no denying that Nico was the spitting image of her famous mother in her gorgeous look!

In further proof that Nico and her mum are literal twins, they stepped onto the red carpet at the Dumbo film premiere together on March 11. Despite being 32 years apart, the mother-daughter duo looked strikingly similar as they posed for photos. The two ladies took the carpet by storm in matching velvet gowns, and there was no denying that Nico was Thandie’s mini-me. The starlet’s dress featured a deep green hue and was completed by a massive pink bow. As for Thandie, the actress kept it slightly more simple in a red strapless gown. Even with her curls pulled back, Thandie looked just like her teenage daughter beside her.

Thandie must be one proud mum, because Dumbo marks Nico’s first starring role, and a big one at that. The highly-anticipated live action film of the Disney classic hits theaters on March 29. While we can’t wait to see Nico star in the Tim Burton flick, for now, we’re still not over these two ladies’ twinning looks! You can catch a side-by-side comparison of the two duo below.

Nico is definitely one to keep tabs on as she embarks on her film career. Between her acting chops and her stunning looks, there’s no denying – she got it from her mama.