Miley Cyrus Dares To Go Bare & Sunbathes In Nothing But A Hat In Sexy Pic

Miley Cyrus is getting ready for music festival season by getting some sunshine all over her nude body. We’ve got the pic of her sunbathing in nothing but a floppy hat.

With Coachella just three weeks away, Miley Cyrus is celebrating festival season in the sexiest of ways. The singer is having some fun in the sun wearing nothing but a floppy hat and the skin she was born in. The 26-year-old posted a photo to her Instagram on March 19 laying completely in the nude on a white lounge chair in the middle of the desert outside of Palm Springs. “Festival season is here , I’m queer, and ready to party! 🌈🌈🌈 lets go summer 2019!” she captioned the pic, where she’s seen totally naked with the right side of her body facing the camera while she covered her breasts with her right arm. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PIC.

Miley’s wearing nothing but a smile and a yellow and white floppy hat — perfect for festival season — in the pic. Her right rib cage tattoo of a dream catcher can be seen as well as her crossed arrows tatted on her right elbow. The photo appears to have been taken at the Sand to Snow National Monument area just north of Palm Springs, as the mountains can be seen in the background. The solitude of the desert is the perfect place for Miley to kick back naked on a lawn chair!

Coachella kicks off festival season in nearby Indio on April 12 with two weekends of epic music including headliners Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande. After two weekends of the music and arts fest, the Empire Polo Grounds hosts the Stagecoach Festival with the top acts in country music. Sam Hunt, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean will be the headliners for the Apr. 26-28 fest. After that the action shifts to Miley’s home state of Tennessee for the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival from June 13-16 with Phish, Post Malone and The Lumineers as headlining acts at the Manchester, TN event. We can’t wait to see which festivals Miley and hubby Liam Hemsworth hit up in 2019.