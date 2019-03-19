Lottie Tomlinson Mourns ‘Baby Sister’ Félicité After Her Death: ‘I’m Incomplete Without You’

Lottie Tomlinson broke her silence six days after her 18-year-old sister, Félicité, died of a reported heart attack. The makeup artist’s heartbreaking message added to the tributes from her other sisters, Daisy and Phoebe.

Félicité Tomlinson was not only a sister but best friend as well to Lottie Tomlinson, 20, making her death even harder to bear. Félicité, who was 18, was said to have died of cardiac arrest on March 13, and her older sister addressed the loss to her 3.3 million Instagram followers on March 19. The makeup artist, whose real name is Charlotte, shared both recent and childhood pictures of her and Félicité, and referred her sister by nickname: “My Fizzy, my baby sister, my best friend. I’m incomplete without you, I’m empty. I can’t picture my life without you. I wish we could have lived life together for a little longer.” Lottie then wrote about their mother, Johannah Deakin, who passed away from leukemia in 2016, at just 42 years old. “Mama needed you and you needed her, you’re finally together again,” Lottie added, then concluded, “I love you always, Dotty x.” SEE LOTTIE’S INSTAGRAM SLIDESHOW, HERE.

Lottie shared her touching tribute after her younger sisters, 14-year-old twins Daisy and Phoebe, also mourned the loss of their kin and best friend. “You were my best friend, sister, motivator and person that could make me laugh until I cried,” Phoebe had written in her Instagram post on March 17, among other sentiments. Her twin sister wrote a similar sentence in her tribute: “My heart is bleeding. I keep imagining and praying they have the wrong person. Not my sister, my best friend.” You can read the twins’ full messages, here.

In addition to Lottie, Daisy and Phoebe, Félicité had another sister, Georgia, 20, and an older brother Louis, 27, who was in One Direction. Félicité had just shared a family photo with four of her siblings (Lottie and Louis included) on Dec. 30, 2018, but often shared photos with Lottie to her Instagram feed. “Miss my gorgeous big sister (and all my little ones too) 😇😍,” Félicité had captioned one such photo of her and Lottie.

Louis’ representatives told HollywoodLife that Félicité died of a “heart attack/cardiac arrest,” after The Sun first reported that his little sister “collapsed at her fourth floor studio apartment in Earl’s Court, West London.” Félicité’s official cause of death has yet to be confirmed with a post-mortem. But Tanya Dutta MD, director of echocardiography at Westchester Medical Center in New York, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how even teenagers can suffer heart attacks, although rare. “The term heart attack is sometimes used generically to indicate death resulting from a heart problem. In an older population, usually this is due to coronary artery disease or plaque in the blood vessels of the heart,” Dutta explained. “In a [younger] person, this may be due to pre-existing structural abnormalities in the heart or due to electrical abnormalities in the heart.”