‘L&HH: Atlanta’ Trailer: Doctor Tells Spice She Needs A ‘Psychological Evaluation’ If She Bleaches Skin

Fans are getting a fresh look behind ‘L&HH: Atlanta’s Spice making the shocking decision to bleach her skin. A doctor even tells her she needs a psych evaluation to undergo the process in a new trailer clip.

Fans already know the shocking outcome of when Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Spice, 36, debuted a new “look” in Oct. of 2018 after undergoing intense skin bleaching. The dancehall singer had her naturally dark Jamaican skin bleached so light fans thought she was white. Now in the new L&HH trailer, we’re now finding out that she was asked to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before she had the work done. Fans are also getting a better glimpse of what may have prompted Spice to so drastically change her appearance after many years in the music business.

Spice — real name Grace Hamilton — is seen twerking onstage and then meets with an artist development manager afterwards in a booth. He tells her “I was watching your performance tonight. it was pretty good, pretty good. I love the look, but maybe you want to take your look to another level.” She looks shocked and in the next scene tells co-star Tokyo Vanity, “If you have a dark complexion, you go with a good resume — they put you to the back. Her pal asks “So you think it’s because of your color?” and Spice responds “What else? It’s not because of my talent.”

Spice then undergoes her journey into skin lightning. She consults with a doctor, who matter of fact tells her “If you bleach, you’re going to need to get a psychological evaluation.” That just pisses off Spice who responds “You’re not even helping, I’m going to excuse myself,” and flees the appointment. She then appears to send around pics of her new lighter skin to her cast mates via their phones as they look on in shock. One is overheard saying “It’s something deeper going on for her to go through with this,” and when they finally confront Spice during a post-bleaching photo shoot, she’s told by Mimi Faust, “You look like a white woman trying to be black!”

Fans have already seen the aftermath, as Spice posted a selfie of her unrecognizable new look on Oct. 22 with the caption“Nothing wrong with a fresh start” in a promotion for her new mixtape Captured. Instead of her music, fans could only focus on her shocking skin tone. “Who dat? Please tell me that’s not spice??? one fan wrote in the comments while another added ” “Please tell me this isn’t real.” It is, and now we’ll see the process on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.