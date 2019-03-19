‘The Young & The Restless’ fans were stunned by the unexpected death of Kristoff St. John, who passed away on Feb. 3. Supposedly, he died due to a mix of heart disease and an accidental overdose.

Kristoff St. John died from heart disease, and accidental alcohol overdose, according to a Los Angeles coroner’s office report obtained by TMZ. The Young & the Restless star’s official cause of death is listed as “hypertrophic heart disease and is categorized as accidental,” according to the report. The disease, per TMZ, makes it hard for the heart to pump blood and often goes undiagnosed. As for the “accidental” label, TMZ reports that is due to Kristoff was “apparently on an alcohol binge at the time of his death.” The soap star was 52.

After friends called law enforcement to check on the actor in his San Fernando Valley home on Feb. 3, authorities pronounced him dead at the scene, according to TMZ, which first broke the news. In dispatch audio, obtained by the outlet, the fire department responded to a call for an “unconscious individual” at St. John’s home. On the call, you can hear officials say, “natural causes” — a term, the site points out, that’s typically used when there is no foul play.

St. John is best known for his role as Neil Winters on the CBS soap opera, The Young & the Restless — which earned him nine Daytime Emmy Awards, as well as 10 NAACP Image Awards. He had been a regular on the show since 1991.

The actor is survived by his fiancee, model Kseniya Mikhaleva. The pair became Instagram official in February of last year, and St. John proposed on August 31, 2018. “She said yes,” he wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside several images showing off the sparkling square-cut diamond ring he proposed to the Russian model with.

Mikhaleva reacted to his death in an emotional post on Instagram, alongside a photo of him kissing the side of her head. “How did it happen ??? How ??? Why did you leave so early ???? and left me alone ….. I can’t believe you were everything to me …. you were a loving father, a loving man,…..how love??we should doing a lot of things in future……,” she captioned the photo, adding red broken heart and crying-face emojis.

St. John’s son, Julian — who he shares with ex-wife, boxer Mia St. John — committed suicide (at age 24) in 2014, while receiving treatment at a mental health facility. St. John and Mia also share a daughter, Paris. He is also survived by his other ex-wife, Allana Nadal and their teenage daughter, Lola.