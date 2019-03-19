Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby True Made All Of Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Drama ‘Worth It’

All of Khloe Kardashian’s family drama was splayed out in the public eye this year when Tristan Thompson cheated on her once again, but she credits her 11-month-old daughter for putting things in perspective.

All eyes have been on Khloe Kardashian, 34, since her February 2019 split with Tristan Thompson, 28, but the reality star has handled the breakup with the utmost grace. In fact, she just revealed the one thing that made the breakup with her NBA player beau “worth” it: her daughter, True. Khloe had one child with the Cleveland Cavaliers star, and the 11-month-old baby girl continues to put the ups and downs of the failed romance in perspective. When a fan tweeted at Khloe on March 18 to say she hopes she finds someone that will treat her with “respect,” Khloe herself replied. “Baby True made it all worth it, Thank you for your beautiful message,” the star said. Her loving messages didn’t stop there. “She is my heart and soul,” and, “I get so excited for every little day with her,” she gushed in a separate tweet.

The revelation comes just two days after Khloe shared another message about her ex. When a fan tweeted: “All she needs is her mom. You’re doing great. Keep ya head up,” to Khloe, the reality star replied. “Thank you love! You’re so very sweet. But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that,” she wrote. Through it all, it looks like Koko is determined to co-parent successfully with her past flame.

While fans may be surprised to see Khloe defend Tristan, she had her reasons. A source close to the reality star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife why it’s so important to her to stay on good terms with her athlete ex. “Khloe is setting aside any resentment she feels towards Tristan, so that she can help nurture his relationship with True. She knows the best thing for True is if she and Tristan get along,” even if he had “let [Khloe] down as a partner,” a Kardashian insider tells us. “She’s determined to do all she can to foster a relationship between Tristan and True. Although Khloe wishes Tristan would have made many different choices she knows he loves his daughter deeply,” our source adds.

Khloe and Tristan split just after Valentine’s Day weekend, after the Cleveland Cavaliers player cheated on her with the Kardashian’s family friend, Jordyn Woods, 21. The two were caught kissing at a house party in Los Angeles on Feb. 17, an act that Jordyn admitted to after the fact. During an interview for Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Facebook series Red Table Talk, she got honest about what happened that day. She admitted Tristan kissed her, but there was “no passion, no nothing. It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue. No making out,” according to the star. It was hardly the first time that Tristan had been caught cheating. When Khloe was still pregnant, several videos surfaced of the basketball player cozying up to women on several different occasions.