Kate Middleton Joins The Queen On Rare Appearance Together To Visit King’s College — See Pics

King's College London has over 31,000 students from some 150 countries and acquired the Bush House buildings in 2015 to provide a home for many of their academic departments, as well as further learning and social spaces and enhanced student facilities. These new buildings include lecture theatres, teaching rooms, a 395-seat auditorium, and The Exchange, an open, collaborative space designed for events and exhibitions.
In fashion fit for – well, a queen – the head of the British Empire, Queen Elizabeth II, was joined by an equally stunning Kate Middleton for rare joint appearance, as the Royals paid a visit to King’s College in London.

It’s not every day that Queen Elizabeth II, 92, and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, 37, have the equivalent of a “girl’s trip.” However, the British monarch and her daughter-in-law arrived at King’s College Strand campus on March 19, as the duo toured the “high-tech university” housed within the former BBC building, Bush House, according to PEOPLE. The Queen wore a Stewart Parvin pink cashmere coat and her signature hat, while Prince William’s better half wore a Catherine Walker coat and a Sylva Fletcher black fascinator.

Princess Kate and the Queen arrived at the courtyard that linked the five Bush House buildings together. They toured the education and learning facilities, before heading to the eighth floor to inspect one of the roof terraces. They even viewed a robotics demonstration, which included robotic surgery. After meeting students taking part in a “virtual trading floor,” held by the college’s Entrepreneurship Institute, they were given matching bouquets upon their departure. What a lovely day.

This appearance wasn’t just a chance for both the Queen and Kate to look fabulous. This was Kate’s first solo outing with the Queen since she became a member of the royal family, according to PEOPLE. The last time Kate and Queen were seen together on a royal trip was in March 2012, when they visited Leicester as part of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee tour. However, Prince Philip was also on the trip, whereas he was absent for this trip to King’s college. That Leicester trip was considered a big deal, as Kate had only been married to William for about a year at the time. The Queen taking Kate along with her was considered a “momentous occasion,” as if she had truly accepted her as a family member (or, at least, that was the public’s perception at the time.)

This royal outing will probably be less “controversial” than Kate’s appearance at the National Portrait Gallery on March 12. Oh, she didn’t cause an international incident or anything. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a gorgeous Alexander McQueen gown, but some thought it looked almost identically to the dress that she wore to the 2017 BAFTAs. While some might argue that it’s a major fashion faux pas to “repeat outfits,” others might point out that it was rather frugal and relatable that the Duchess of Cambridge revitalized a prior outfit.