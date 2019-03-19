Kate Beckinsale, 45, & Pete Davidson, 25, Caught Kissing At ‘The Dirt’ Premiere — New PDA Pic

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale brushed off the haters and shared some PDA after a movie premiere. What better way to show haters that you don’t care what they think than by making out in the back of a cab?

Here’s The Dirt on Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson! The happy couple were spotted sharing a quick, passionate kiss after the Los Angeles premiere of the Motley Crüe rock biopic on March 18, and have never looked more into each other. Pete, 25, and Kate, 45, continue to ignore the haters bashing their 20-year age difference, hopping in the back of a taxi together and speeding away from the premiere while kissing. You can see the cute pic below!

It’s apparent that they really don’t care about PDA when you see the pic from another angle. There’s a crowd of paparazzi taking pictures of their makeout session literally inches away from the cab! Despite their post-premiere PDA, Kate and Pete didn’t attend The Dirt event together. Pete walked the red carpet solo and met up with his best friend, Machine Gun Kelly, who plays Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in the movie. Kate showed up hand in hand with two friends, and looked radiant in a black, ruffled mini dress and sky-high Christian Louboutin sandals.

Their PDA comes less than a month after the first time the couple was spotted openly kissing — March 3. Things got hot and heavy at a New York Rangers hockey game, where Pete and Kate made out in the stands. Their sweet moment was made into an instant meme when fans spotted Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski looking uncomfortable while sitting nearby. The night before their first public kiss, the couple were seen leaving the Saturday Night Live after party, holding hands while getting some late night food at Mexican chain Dos Caminos.

Both Pete and Kate have responded to the people questioning their age difference in the best ways. Pete actually called them out during Weekend Update on an episode of SNL! Kate, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “doesn’t care a bit about the age difference between her and Pete, he makes her giddy with happiness and that’s all that matters to her.”