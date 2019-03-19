Joe Giudice ‘Struggling’ & Feels ‘Powerless’ In ICE Detention: ‘He Wants His Family Back’

Things have actually ‘gotten worse’ for Joe Giudice after he was released from prison on March 14. Now that he’s in custody of ICE, the family man ‘fears’ his ambiguous fate in the United States even more.

Joe Giudice, 46, went straight from federal prison and into custody of ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement), but it wasn’t an upgrade. “Joe has been struggling since leaving his family and checking into prison. Things have only gotten worse for him now that he is being held by ICE,” a source close to the former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. The family man left behind four daughters (Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10) and a wife of over 19 years, Teresa Giudice, to serve a 41-month sentence for charges in mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud, but was hit with a deportation order in Oct. 2018. After being released from prison in March 2019, our source says that Joe still “feels powerless over his future and fears being sent away forever.”

Joe filed to appeal the deportation order to his native Italy in Nov. 2018. While the former Bravo star prepares for his day in court, our source says that he “desperately wants his family back and hopes that they are waiting for him outside.” His eldest daughter, Gia, reportedly let Instagram fans know that she’s indeed waiting for her dad on the other side. “Sending you my love and strength today and always I love you,” Gia wrote in an Instagram Story post on the same day of Joe’s prison release (March 14). But Joe’s not getting his hopes up too high amid this waiting game.

“Joe is not naive either, he fears that Teresa may leave him because of this mess,” our source continues. Teresa has already met with divorce lawyers, as another source told HollywoodLife before, and the reality show star announced she wouldn’t do a long-distance relationship in part three of the RHONJ reunion, which aired on March 6. The clock is ticking, and “[Joe] wants to get home as soon as possible so he can repair his family and the damage done by his time away from Teresa and the kids,” our source from today adds. “Joe would be devastated if he is sent to Italy. He is clinging to hope that things will work out and that his legal team will find a way to keep him in Jersey and his family together.”

Joe even considered his second-best option: moving to a foreign country closer to the East Coast, like Canada. “Joe is exploring all his options in the event he does get deported, including moving to Canada. He is looking into it seriously. He cannot imagine being far away from his daughters,” said a source who spoke with us before. Unfortunately, that’s an unlikely reality for the father of four, according to immigration attorney Edward Shulman, Esq. “If Joe had citizenship in Canada as well as Italy or if he had permanent residency in Canada and Canada is willing to accept him then it’s not a problem. But if he has no ties to Canada, that’s not going to happen,” Shulman EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, but offered some hope. “Joe can visit anywhere he wants in the world as long as the place he wants to go is willing to accept him…Joe would probably be deported to Italy and then he would request a visa or some mechanism to allow him to be able to enter Canada, and then Canada would have to accept him. If Canada doesn’t accept Joe, then it’s a no-go.”