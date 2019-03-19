Jinger Duggar Shares Cute Photo Of Daughter Felicity As She Turns 8 Mos.

Jinger Duggar celebrated a milestone in Felicity’s life: her daughter turned eight months old on March 19. The new mother even updated fans on the progress her baby is making in moving around.

Jinger Duggar, 25, had an exciting announcement to make on March 19: “Felicity is 8 months today!” The Counting On star shared the news alongside an Instagram photo of her daughter, Felicity, who looked like she was caught mid-giggle. Making the photo even more adorable was the baby’s outfit: a leopard shirt that read “Mommy’s Cutie,” and a big orange ribbon on her head. But Jinger was not only celebrating her baby turning another month older, as she added in the caption, “[Felicity] is crawling all over the place and pulling up on everything 🤗.” It’s incredible news, as babies are expected to “pull to stand” and “crawl” by nine months old, according to the CDC. Little Felicity is one step ahead, quite literally.

Felicity is already proving to be quite the adventure seeker. Not only is she crawling “all over” the household, but has hopped on multiple flights! Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, took their daughter to visit Jeremy’s parents, Diana and Charles Vuolo, in California on March 5. Jinger updated her Instagram feed with many family vacation photos during the trip to Los Angeles! The family of three took in the sights at the Getty Center (which houses art exhibits and antiques) and The Huntington Library (which boasts a gorgeous botanical garden). Jinger and Jeremy even got in some romance amid the sunny getaway, as Jeremy kissed his wife’s head by a mural of hearts. “My crush. Mi amor. Forever and always,” Jinger captioned the resulting romantic photo. The family said “adios” to California on March 11, and Jinger shared a photo of her husband and Felicity snuggling in an airplane seat.

Jinger and Felicity also visited family in Arkansas before entering 2019, where the mother-daughter duo spent quality time with Joe Duggar, 24, his wife Kendra Caldwell and their now nine-month-old son, Garrett David.

For now, Felicity can expect to receive her parents’ undivided attention as an only child. Jinger confirmed she wasn’t pregnant, again, on the Feb. 25 episode of Counting On. “I stopped drinking coffee not for breastfeeding or being pregnant but because it was affecting my health,” she explained to TLC viewers, silencing the pregnancy speculation. “So, I have cut back on coffee. But who knows what mom life will end up doing to me. I think I might end up slipping some in here and there.”