Hailey Baldwin Hugs Husband Justin Bieber As He Sunbathes In A Park – See Pics

Hailey Baldwin got affectionate with shirtless husband Justin Bieber, when the singer appeared upset during an outing at Newport Beach on Mar. 15.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, and Justin Bieber, 25, got some attention on Mar. 15, when they hung out together at Newport Beach and became affectionate. A shirtless Justin, who has reportedly been struggling with depression, looked upset during the outing and Hailey couldn’t help but comfort him by embracing him in a hug as he held his head down. Hailey was dressed for the hot weather in a gray crop top and jeans while Justin wore red pants and seemed to be sunbathing on the grass.

The outing happened the day before they were seen again at a park in Laguna Beach, where they appeared to have a tense conversation. At one point, Justin seemed so upset that he got up from sitting and walked away with his hands covering his face. Hailey appeared to console the singer once again by putting her hand on his shoulder with a concerned look on her face. They were seen a third time on Mar. 17, and that outing was quite the contrast from the others, as the duo enjoyed time together at a beach with big smiles on their faces.

Justin recently opened up about his struggles on social media when he took to Instagram to reveal he was feeling “super disconnected and weird” and asked his fans to pray for him. He and Hailey have also been seen attending counseling sessions together in New York, and their latest outings have seemed to be a mixture of comforting affection and smiles.

We continue to wish Justin and Hailey all the best during their challenging times. Although they’re young, they definitely seem to be in love and supportive of each other, which is always a good thing when life can get rough!