David Henrie & Wife Maria Cahill Welcome Baby Girl After Heartbreaking Miscarriages — See Pic

David and his wife are now proud parents of a baby girl, and the ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ star revealed how they recovered ‘from miscarriage after miscarriage’ to welcome their daughter, Pia.

If you thought you felt old when Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie, 29, got married in 2017, how do you feel now? The Disney Channel alum and his wife Maria Cahill welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on March 19! David shared an Instagram photo of him holding their newborn daughter, Pia Philomena Francesca Henrie, while sitting on Maria’s hospital bed. The accompanying caption was bittersweet, as it reflected on three miscarriages and the backstory of Pia’s long name. “See, Pia Philomena Francesca Henrie has brothers and sisters… Maria and I suffered three miscarriages before finally being able to carry Pia to full term,” the actor revealed amid a lengthy message on Tuesday. He and his wife persevered through the tragedies, as David continued, “While it was insanely difficult recovering from miscarriage after miscarriage, we knew if we were ever going to be able to hold a baby of our own in our arms that we must not let the tragedy affect our marriage, but rather grow closer together!”

David then revealed that Pope Francis promised him a child would arrive, despite the miscarriages. “The reason Pia’s middle name is Francesca is because I personally asked pope Francis to pray for Maria and I to have a baby. He took our hands, held them together, said a special blessing, then looked up and told me not to worry that a baby would be coming,” David continued writing, and even shared a photo of him speaking with the pope.

The couple announced that they were expecting in August, giving fans a double dose of excitement when they did their sex reveal at the same time! “ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL. Im a Poppa!!!!!!!” David captioned the announcement. “Im so overwhelmed with joy I had to share this with you guys. I’m already singing ‘I Loved Her First.’ That reminds me. Where’s my shotgun? I don’t have a shotgun. Someone get me a shotgun! I can’t wait to sit her down on a couch and tell her a 9 season story of How I Met Your Mother.”

Since David and Maria’s wedding was such a star-studded affair, we hope that their baby is welcomed to the world by all the same Wizards of Waverly Place stars. Selena Gomez, Jake T. Austin, David DeLuise, Maria Canals-Barrera and Jennifer Stone, where you at? We want to see a reunion of epic proportions with this little lady right at the center! Who’s with us?

The past months have been big for pregnancies, especially when it comes to our favorite child stars! From Lizzie McGuire‘s Hilary Duff to Even Stevens’ Christy Carlson-Romano and Sonny With a Chance‘s Tiffany Thornton, our favorite Disney stars have come a long way since we first fell in love with them on TV. So congrats David and Maria, and welcome to this exciting new chapter! Now, who’s next?