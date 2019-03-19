Colton Underwood Has No Regrets About Risking All To Be With Cassie Randolph — They’re Totally In Love

He jumped over a fence when he lost her, he traveled to get her back — nope, Colton Underwood has no regrets about the lengths he went to be with Cassie Randolph back, we’ve learned exclusively!

Life after The Bachelor is treating Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph well. The couple, who surprised everyone by getting together during the show’s two-night finale, are just enjoying being together without the cameras rolling, and basking in their love! And Colton knows how close he played it by dumping both finalists to win Cassie’s heart. “Colton has no regrets over risking it all to be with Cassie, and she is so glad to have survived a wild season,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They are closer than ever and are falling deeper in love daily.”

How cute is that? Their happily ever after almost didn’t happen, though. Cassie left The Bachelor after realizing that she just wasn’t ready to get married (and not even sure she was in love), which was pure agony for Colton. Cue one of the most baffling moments in Bachelor Nation history: Colton running away and jumping over a fence while contemplating quitting the show! Though his two finalists, Hannah G and Tayshia, were lovely, he realized he was truly in love with the woman who left, and did everything in his power to win her back — and it worked! They spent the night together in the Fantasy Suite before she left Portugal, and the rest was history.

Thankfully it all worked out, and if it isn’t apparent from their constant social media cuteness and passionate PDA — Colton and Cassie are totally happy and in love,” according to the source.

“They have been inseparable since going public with the finale of The Bachelor and could not be more thrilled [to be] a couple. They travel together, enjoy making plans together, and are excited about their future.

HollywoodLife reached out to Colton and Cassie’s reps for comment on this story.