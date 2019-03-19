Cole Sprouse Remembers ‘Passionate’ ‘Riverdale’ Co-Star Luke Perry 2 Weeks After Actor’s Death

Cole Sprouse paid tribute to his ‘Riverdale’ co-star Luke Perry on Busy Philipps’ late night talk show. His kind words were bittersweet and beautiful.

Luke Perry was a “passionate” man who helped others let their guard down when he spoke to them. That’s what the late actor’s Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse, 26, said about him in a March 18 appearance on E!’s Busy Tonight. Cole – who was on Busy Philipps’ late night talk show to promote his new film Five Feet Apart – took time to remember the 1990s heartthrob, who died on March 4 at the age of 52, five days after suffering a massive stroke.

Busy, 39, asked Cole, who plays Jughead Jones on the hit show, “Is there one thing that you learned from Luke that you will hold on to forever?” “We were very close to him,” the former child star said. “In the 26 years I’ve been doing this, he is a person I have never heard a bad thing said about, which is an incredibly impressive thing the longer you’re in this.”

Cole, who was sitting next to his Five Feet Apart co-star Haley Lu Richardson, went on to put his hand very close to her face to make his next point. “But he had this way of speaking where he would just get right here, close to your face,” he said, demonstrating on the 24-year-old, “which immediately you thought it would put your guard up, but you let your guard down. And he was so passionate the way he spoke. Everything he talked about, every topic that he jumped to, was just [a] beautiful and passionate thing that he had to say about it. We’re all going to miss him a lot but we do respect the privacy of the family.”

It’s not the first time that Cole has paid tribute to the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star. On Feb. 28 – the day news broke that Luke had been rushed to hospital – Cole posted a photo on Instagram of the actor looking out the window. He added the sweet but simple caption, “Love you bud.”