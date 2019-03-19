Cindy McCain Shames Haters Insulting Husband John As ‘Traitorous’ After Trump Attacks Late Senator

After Donald Trump laid into late Sen. John McCain, haters have been sending his widow Cindy vicious messages. Now she’s shaming one particularly cruel person.

It’s bad enough that President Donald Trump has been dissing late Arizona Sen. John McCain nearly eight months after his death from brain cancer. Now he’s inciting others to do the same and they’re sending absolutely vicious messages to John’s widow Cindy. She’s had enough and is shaming one of the haters by tweeting out a vile message she received via Facebook messenger from a user named Tiffany Nicole. “I want to make sure all of you could see how kind and loving a stranger can be. I’m posting her note for her family and friends could see,” Cindy wrote.

The message read: “Your husband was a traitorous piece of warmongering s*** and I’m glad he’s dead. Hope your Mrs. Piggy looking daughter chokes to death on the next burger she stuffs down her fat neck, too, c***,” referring to the couple’s daughter Meghan McCain, 34. The View panelist clapped back at Trump’s weekend tweet storm where he went off on her late father by saying to him on Mon. March 18’s telecast, “Your life is spent on your weekends not with your family, not with your friends, but obsessing, obsessing over great men you could never live up to.”

The response to Cindy’s post was overwhelmingly supportive, even by those who did not agree with the Senator’s politics. “I def don’t like the mccains politics but stuff like this is so gross, cmon y’all let them live,” one person responded while another tweeted back “Sad you have put up with that. Never agreed with Sen. McCain BUT RESPECTED HIM ALOT. God bless.” Another wrote, “I may not have agreed with everything Sen. McCain did, but I will never question his service, his faith, or his love for family and country. He was an honorable man, good and decent to his last breath. Bless you and your family, Mrs. McCain.”

I want to make sure all of you could see how kind and loving a stranger can be. I’m posting her note for her family and friends could see. pic.twitter.com/GoNCm0fv4U — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) March 19, 2019

LET ME SAY THIS AGAIN, I AM NOT THE “TIFFANY NICOLE” WHO SENT THAT MESSAGE TO CINDY MCCAIN!! I WOULD NEVER SEND HATEFUL WORDS TO ANYONE!!! LOOK AT THE PROFILE PIC & CLEARLY SEE THAT ITS NOT ME!!I HAVE A SISTER NAMED MEGAN. People can have the same names but that was not me..THX😭 — Tiffany Nicole (@tiffany_roof) March 20, 2019

A woman on Twitter who is NOT the Tiffany Nicole from Facebook is now catching tons of hate from people thinking she’s the one who wrote the hateful message to Cindy. “LET ME SAY THIS AGAIN, I AM NOT THE ‘TIFFANY NICOLE’ WHO SENT THAT MESSAGE TO CINDY MCCAIN!! I WOULD NEVER SEND HATEFUL WORDS TO ANYONE!!! LOOK AT THE PROFILE PIC & CLEARLY SEE THAT ITS NOT ME!! I HAVE A SISTER NAMED MEGAN. People can have the same names but that was not me. THX,” an unrelated Tiffany Nicole tweeted.

Trump on March 19 laid into McCain for the fourth day in a row, bringing up his dislike of the late politician during a state visit with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. He dissed him for not voting to overturn the Affordable Care Act and said “I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be,” he told members of the White House press corps. Again, McCain has been dead for MONTHS so Trump’s attacks on him seem beyond petty and juvenile. The former Vietnam prisoner of war and six term United States Senator died on Aug. 25, 2018 after a battle with brain cancer, four days before his 82nd birthday.