Carrie Underwood Confesses She’s Had A Tough Time ‘Bouncing Back’ After Birth Of 2nd Son Jacob

Carrie Underwood gave birth to her second son almost two months ago, but like many new moms is having trouble getting her post-baby body back in shape. We’ve got her candid confession.

Some celebrity new moms seem to get their pre-baby bodies back in shape so quickly it’s almost unnatural. Thank goodness there are stars who can keep it real about how hard the struggle can be. Carrie Underwood, 36, just gave birth to her second son Jacob on Jan. 21 and nearly two months later she’s boldly confessing how hard it’s been to get her pre-baby figure back. “I’m going to be honest, ‘bouncing back’ after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately,” she began a candid Instagram post on March 19 while showing a selfie of herself in workout wear inside a gym.

“I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again…for my body to feel the way that I know it can. As I was working out today, I realized that for the past 11(ish) months, my body has not belonged to me. It was a perfect home for Jacob. And even now it belongs to him every time he drinks his milk,” she continued, referencing how she’s still breastfeeding her son.

“As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can’t. I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal. I’m going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I’m always working towards my goals, one day I’ll reach them. I’m going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do! #bodyafterbaby #fitmom #healthy #staythepath @caliabycarrie” she ended her empowering message.

Carrie actually looked fantastic in her selfie, appearing fit and healthy. Her first big post-baby red carpet appearance is coming up on April 7 with the Academy of Country Music Awards so that’s probably why she’s feeling a little stressed these days. Her fans gave her so much love and support in the comments. “You are a STRONG Mama, Wife and Woman. We all struggle. Thank you for being open with us all…And you still look amazing,” one woman wrote to her, while another mom added “Amen! So true!! Anyone who’s had a baby has been there.” Many just thanked Carrie for being so honest and real.