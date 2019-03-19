Cardi B Is Making Her Big Screen Debut As A Stripper Alongside Jennifer Lopez

As if Cardi B’s massive music career wasn’t enough, she’s going to be making her big screen debut in Jennifer Lopez’s new movie about savvy strippers. We’ve got the details.

Cardi B is just winning at everything in life. She already has a hugely successful music career, a number one debut album, a Grammy Award, a precious baby daughter Kulture and now on top of all of that she’s going to be a movie star! In the ultimate girl power film, she’s joined the cast of Jennifer Lopez‘s new movie Hustlers where Cardi will make her big screen debut. Playing a stripper won’t be a stretch for the 26-year-old, who worked as an exotic dancer before rocketing to success with her rap career. JLo made the announcement on March 19 with an Instagram post declaring “It’s official! Constance Wu and Cardi B are joining me in @HustlersMovie – coming soon to theaters!”

The film is based on a 2016 New York magazine article about savvy strip club workers who scammed their sleazy Wall Street clients out of cash. The entire production is female empowered, as Lorene Scafaria wrote the screenplay and directs the film based on Jessica Pressler‘s magazine expose. Filming begins this week so Cardi and Crazy Rich Asians star Constance were either cast at the last-minute or their participation kept under wraps to insure buzz. JLo, 49, and Cardi have already worked together, as the “Money” rapper appeared on Jennifer’s 2018 single “Dinero.”

Cardi has been very open about her strip club past and how it helped empower her. In a Dec. 2018 profile on CBS Sunday Morning by reporter Maurice DuBois, they visited Brooklyn’s Lust club where she once worked. “A lot of women here, they taught me to be more powerful,” she revealed. “I did gain, like, a passion and love [for] performing. It made me feel pretty… I’m glad for this chapter in my life. A lot of people always want to make fun of me — ‘Oh, you used to be a stripper!’ — I don’t ever regret it, because I learned a lot. I feel like it matured me. My biggest ambition was money. That’s what these women put in my head: nothing is important but the money.”