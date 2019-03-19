See Pic
Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle Biermann Gets Attacked For Joking About ‘3 For 1’ Plastic Surgery Deal

Brielle Biermann poked fun at how much she, Ariana and their mom, Kim Zolciak, all look alike. But the joke flew above some haters’ heads.

Brielle Biermann, 22, has dealt with plastic surgery speculation in hundreds of hateful Instagram comments, so she decided to turn the joke on herself. The Don’t Be Tardy star posed with her younger sister, Ariana, 17, and their mother, Kim Zolciak, 40, who all happen to look like triplets with their long bronde waves and big pouts. “We went to the plastic surgeon and asked for the 3 for 1 special💉,” Brielle captioned the family photo on March 19. However, she clarified in the comments section that the “3 for 1” line was just a joke from the “sarcastic QUEEN,” which Brielle labeled herself. And when another person asked for the plastic surgeon’s digits, the beauty replied, “@God maybe u can DM.”

But not everyone laughed along with the reality show star. Many followers took Brielle’s quip about plastic surgery at face value, as one fan wrote, “Yeah…..we can see that.” Another hater wrote, “It shows…u were so pretty before. Why.” One of the more blunt comments read, “You should have asked for a refund.” Another fan took Brielle’s joke a tad too seriously, who wrote, “As a mom, and a woman.. This bothers me. Why? You are all naturally lovely. That isn’t up for debate. The issue is you all have had some work done, and who cares? It’s your life to lead, but when you deny this it makes young girls feel like they will somehow blossom into these unattainable expectations.” While her point was respectable, both Brielle and her mom have been candid about their body modifications.

Brielle was open about getting lip injections after turning 18 years old, but has shot down actual plastic surgery rumors (lip fillers require a non-surgical procedure). However, the Bravo star is considering going under the knife in the future. “If I want to redo my whole body which one day I probably will and my whole face and everything, it should not affect you!” she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in an interview published on March 6. Meanwhile, Kim used to have breast implants, but underwent a breast reduction procedure in 2018. She also fixed a hernia in 2014, and decided to turn it into a 2-for-1 procedure by adding a tummy tuck (a common thing to do).
Brielle’s not the only one noticing how much she, her sister and her mom all look alike. Kim is actually spooked by the resemblance! “Brielle looking so much like me is very creepy. On the show [Don’t Be Tardy] a lot, I will think it’s me,” the owner of KAB Cosmetics (which everyone wore in the family photo above) EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in another interview. But Kim revealed that her second eldest daughter, Ariana, may be her real doppelgänger. “Ariana, I think as she’s gotten older, looks maybe even more like me now than Brielle does,” the mother of six continued telling us. “Which is really crazy.”