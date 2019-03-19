Bethenny Frankel Throws Shade At ‘RHOBH’ Amid PuppyGate: ‘STOP Talking About The Dog’

Bethenny Frankel doesn’t seem to be a fan of the current season of ‘RHOBH’, as she recently revealed she doesn’t think PuppyGate is a ‘big deal’ and wants all the ladies to ‘stop talking about the dog’.

Bethenny Frankel is confused. And so are a number of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers, who seem to be struggling to comprehend what’s going on in Season 9 of the hit Bravo series. While Bethenny and her co-stars on The Real Housewives of New York City are dealing with more serious matters like the death of a loved one (Bethenny’s ex Dennis Shields) and Luann de Lesseps’ second stint in rehab, the ladies of RHOBH are fighting over a… dog. And while it’s entertaining to us, Bethenny doesn’t seem to be a fan of the complicated storyline that social media users previously dubbed as #PuppyGate.

Just hours before the March 19 episode of RHOBH premiered, Bethenny took to Twitter to share with her fans that she recently started watching the new season. “I need everyone to tell me where they stand on #rhobh bc I think I may be seeing a different show than I heard about. I’m 4 episodes in. FOUR episodes about a #DOGBACLE,” she tweeted. Clearly, no one told her that the correct hashtag is #PuppyGate. But alas, at least she’s watching the show, right? Anyway, a fan then sent her a diagram to help explain what’s happened so far, and to be honest, we love it! (See it below.) But Bethenny doesn’t seem to feel the same way as we do.

In a follow-up tweet, she wrote, “STOP talking about the dog. Dog didn’t work out. Dog returned. That bummed Lisa V out. Who cares if some guy told Teddi 1 line about it in a text? I’m not seeing the big deal. Am I missing something?”

The best way we could figure it out ;-) pic.twitter.com/qrENI6COSe — Gina Ragusa (@GinaCatR) March 19, 2019

STOP talking about the dog. Dog didn’t work out. Dog returned. That bummed Lisa V out. Who cares if some guy told Teddi 1 line about it in a text? I’m not seeing the big deal. Am I missing something? — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 19, 2019

But while Bethenny doesn’t think the dog issue is a “big deal”, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills do. In fact, Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp have been seeking an apology from Lisa Vanderpump since the beginning of the season for the part she allegedly played in trying to make Dorit look bad in front of the cameras.

Bethenny only seems to be on Episode 5, since she just tweeted about watching Kyle Richards send her daughter, Sofia, off to college in Washington, D.C. — something that happened during the March 12 episode. And since we already know there’s a lot more fighting over Dorit’s former dog during the March 19 episode, Bethenny might want to sit that one out.