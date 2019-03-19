Bella Thorne Sizzles In Sexy LBD At Premiere With BF Mod Sun After Splitting With Tana Mongeau

She’s on fire! Bella Thorne hit the red carpet with her musician boyfriend, Mod Sun, on March 18 in a gorgeous, plunging dress.

The March 18 premiere of The Dirt, was a star-studded affair, and Bella Thorne, 21, was one of the many celebrities who turned heads that night. The gorgeous gal hit the carpet that night in a chic, little black dress that featured a curve-hugging silhouette, and shimmering glitter detailing along the bodice. The actress-turned-singer looked fierce as ever as cameras flashed and documented her cleavage-baring mini-dress. Bella went all out with her accessories that night, and she donned an array of silver necklaces, as well as a watch on each wrist. There was no denying, Bella was serving LOOKS.

True to the theme of The Dirt, a Motley Crue biopic film, Bella’s look included some major rock n’ roll inspired glam. The stunner rocked a bold cat eye beauty look, and a dark crimson lip. Plus, her stilettos screamed rock n’ roll all over. The words “punk” were emblazoned across the star’s shoes. Her musician boyfriend, rocker Mod Sun, also opted for an edgy look that night. He was right by Bella’s side throughout the event, donning leather pants, and a rose-printed buttoned down shirt that was sheer enough to reveal his tattoos underneath. To top it off, the singer donned a massive, red wide-brimmed hat. These two looked every bit the rockstars they are.

The couple looked happy as ever as they hit the carpet together, but their relationship as a twosome is still new. It was just one month ago, in February of 2019, that Bella split ways with her then girlfriend Tana Mongeau, who she had been dating alongside Mod Sun, AKA Derek Smith. Bella and the YouTube star had dated for a year before calling it quits. “Tana and I aren’t together anymore, pls stop asking,” Bella confirmed on her social media on Feb. 26.

However, Bella and Derek are doing just fine on their own and having been making the rounds at a number of red carpets. The couple looked like a scene from a fairytale when they arrived to the 2019 City Gala in Los Angeles. In a pink, tulle-covered gown fit for a princess, Bella truly looked like royalty. “We both clean up nice,” the star stated on her Instagram when she shared a photo from the night. We couldn’t agree more.