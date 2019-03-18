Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Explains Why His Sister & Liam Hemsworth Are The Perfect Match

Trace Cyrus told HL EXCLUSIVELY how newlyweds Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth have made their relationship work over the several years they’ve been together!

Trace Cyrus, who is getting ready for his DJ performance series at The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails venue in Vegas while Brandi Cyrus prepares to start DJ’ing March 30th at APEX Social Club, and his fiance Taylor Sanders told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY why Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth work so well. “I think just trial and error,” Trace said at The Barbershop’s opening. “They’ve been together since she was 16. It’s hard to break that bond.” Taylor went on to say, “From an outsiders perspective, I’ve met them both, obviously. She’s just so cool and chill and down to earth and I feel like he’s like that too. They just fit perfectly together. They’re both just so cool and so nice and just down to earth people.”

We reported earlier how we asked Trace and Taylor if they thought Miley and Liam would start trying to have a baby soon. “No,” Trace answered, while Taylor went on to say, “She has no desire. I think she has so much ambition to do so much more in her career even though she’s done so much. It’s just not the time for her.” Trace added, “She has so much time to decide that. She hasn’t even hit her dirty 30 yet.”

After Miley and Liam got hitched on Dec. 24, 2018, Miley discussed how her new marital status does not change the fact that she continues to identify as queer. “[B]ut, I think the reason we got married isn’t old-fashioned,” she told Vanity Fair’s Zach Baron. “I actually think it’s kind of New Age. We’re redefining, to be f***ing frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship.”