Donna Brazile: 5 Facts About Former DNC Chair Who’s Joining Fox News As A Contributor

Fox News’ newest contributor is… Donna Brazile? The former DNC chairwoman and CNN contributor is now joining the Trump-favored network, she announced in a statement.

In a truly shocking statement, Fox News announced that former DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile, 59, would be joining the network as a contributor starting March 18. Brazile, who was also a CNN analyst until 2016, explained in a statement that she wants to bring a democratic voice to the extremely right-wing news network adored by President Donald Trump. As she makes her first appearance on the network, on The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino, let’s learn more about her:

1. She was the interim chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee twice. Brazile served as the interim chair of the DNC for several weeks in 2011. As vice-chair of the DNC, she was brought in during the transition between outgoing chair Tim Kaine, who resigned to run for Senate, and his successor, Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. She was again made interim chair at the start of the 2016 Democratic National Convention after Schultz resigned amid controversy that the committee favored Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders.

2. She was an analyst for CNN, until she was fired just weeks before the 2016 election. WikiLeaks published emails in which Brazile tipped off members of then-candidate Clinton’s campaign with questions that would be asked at a debate and town hall during the Democratic primary. CNN immediately severed ties with her. She was also a contributor at ABC News, though she was not formally removed from the network.

3. She said in a statement that she’s joining Fox News to bring a Democratic voice to the network. “I’m delighted to be joining Fox News. I know I’m going to get criticized from my friends in the progressive movement for being on Fox News,” Brazile said in a statement. “My response is that, if we’ve learned anything from the 2016 election, it is that we can’t have a country where we don’t talk to those who disagree with our political views. There’s an audience on Fox News that doesn’t hear enough from Democrats. We have to engage that audience and show Americans of every stripe what we stand for rather than retreat into our ‘safe spaces’ where we simply agree with each other. For there is no safety in self-limiting numbers. You can be darn sure that I’m still going to be me on Fox News. I’m going to do what I always do: and dish it out straight, exactly as I see it, with just as much New Orleans hot sauce as folks expect.”

4. Fox News explained her role in a statement on March 18. “Brazile, a veteran Democratic strategist, will offer political analysis across both [Fox News] and FOX Business Network’s daytime and primetime programming,” the network wrote, adding that Brazile won’t be involved in any debates or town halls for the network.

5. She was the first American-American woman to manage a major presidential campaign. Brazile had been a powerful political strategist in Washington, DC, throughout the 1990s. She then served as campaign manager for Al Gore when he ran for president against George W. Bush in 2000. This made her the first African-American woman to ever do so.