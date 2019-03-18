Celia Babini: 5 Things To Know About The Singer, 17, Who Gets A 4-Chair Turn On ‘The Voice’

The final blind auditions on ‘The Voice’ will air March 18. Celia Babini will be hitting the stage to perform for the coaches in hopes of becoming the next champion.

The Voice season 16 will be finishing up the blind auditions during the March 18 episode. Celia Babini is one of the contestants whose audition will be featured. The 17-year-old from New York City will be performing a Billie Eilish song for her audition. Celia is definitely a star on the rise, and her performance on The Voice proves just that.

1. Celia wows the judges with her cover of Billie Eilish’s hit. She performs a gorgeous rendition of “idontwannabeyouanymore” for The Voice coaches. Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Adam Levine don’t waste any time turning their chairs around, and John Legend soon follows their lead. Celia is one of the few contestants to get that coveted 4-chair turn this season! “Your performance was literally captivating,” Blake tells Celia. Adam follows up with, “It is my dream for you to win The Voice.”

2. She’s still just in high school. Celia is currently a senior at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School in New York City. Notable alumni include Awkwafina, Nicki Minaj, Ansel Elgort, and Timothée Chalamet. She plans on attending the NYU Clive Davis Institute in the fall of 2019, according to her official website.

3. A Supernatural star showed her love on Twitter. NBC posted a sneak peek of Celia’s audition on The Voice’s official Facebook page. Misha Collins, who plays Castiel on the hit CW show, tweeted: “I don’t even watch The Voice, but this kid is going places…”

4. She’s released a number of songs on her Soundcloud. Celia dropped her first EP, Lola, in 2017. The EP featured 5 songs, including “Gunfire,” “Crystal Cove,” and “Anti Skyline.”

5. Celia has one artistic Instagram page. Celia has created a gorgeous Instagram page that’s full of colorful and stylish photos. Many of the photos were taken by her father, an NYC photographer!