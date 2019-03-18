Travis Scott ‘Wants To Marry’ Kylie Jenner: He’d Be ‘Heartbroken’ If She Left After Cheating Rumors

Travis Scott is still so in love with Kylie Jenner despite the reported troubles in their relationship, and he’s hoping he can spend the rest of his life with her.

Travis Scott, 27, and his relationship with Kylie Jenner, 21, has reportedly been on the rocks, but the rapper, who is currently on tour, is still holding out hope that they will end up together and raise their one-year-old daughter, Stormi, as a married couple in the future. “Travis feels more in love with Kylie than ever before,” a source close to Travis EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Being on the road, away from Kylie and Stormi is like torture for him. He is not perfect but feels he has been very committed and loyal to Kylie since they first kissed. Travis wants to marry Kylie and would be heartbroken if she decided to leave him.”

Although Travis and Kylie reportedly started having trouble after the makeup mogul allegedly thought he was cheating on her, the “SICKO MODE” creator is not worrying too much, because he’s doing everything he can to make his family a priority. “Travis has little fear that things may not work out with Kylie and that he might lose her forever,” the source continued. “If things do end for them, it won’t be from lack of effort on Travis’s part. He is doing his best to stay connected with Kylie & Stormi while he is on the road and doing everything he can to make things work.”

“When Travis is on the road, he loves staying connected with Kylie,” the source explained. “He tries to FaceTime with Stormi daily too and he checks in with Kylie every night before going to bed. Kylie and their little family help him stay grounded. He even sends them gifts from wherever he is on the road, to let them know he misses them. He scheduled lots of time off during his tour, including much of April, so that he could come home and spend time with Kylie and Stormi too.”