‘The Voice’ Recap: Red Marlow’s Talented Nephew Performs In Epic Final Round Of Blind Auditions

The final blind auditions of ‘The Voice’ season 16 featured some game-changing performances. The March 18 episode featured some of the best talent of the season so far!

Celia Babini is the first contestant to audition during the March 18 episode of The Voice. The 17-year-old’s dad surprises her right before her blind audition. She nearly cries! Celia slays her rendition of Billie Eilish’s “idontwannabeyouanymore.” Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Kelly Clarkson immediately turn their chair’s around. John Legend doesn’t waste too much time following the rest of the coaches. The coaches rave over her performance. “It is my dream for you to win The Voice,” Adam says. Celia goes with Adam as her coach!

Cecily Hennigan is the next to take the stage to sing Jewel’s “Foolish Games.” Her voice is so soft and effortless. Blake is the first to turn his chair around. Blake can’t even believe what he’s hearing and is shocked that no one else turns around. Adam admits that he’s “ashamed” that he didn’t turn around. Blake is beyond pleased at this point and so excited to have Cecily on his team!

Kalvin Jarvis, 29, is ready to shake things up on The Voice. The breakfast restaurant manager’s dad was a rapper back in the day. His dad got mixed up in drugs and they lost everything. Music saved Kalvin. His dad got clean and they’ve always had music in common. He decides to sing John’s own song “A Good Night” in front of John. Adam is actually the first coach to turn around, followed by Kelly. They are bopping along with him. Despite the great performance, John doesn’t turn his chair around. Kelly and Adam fight to get Kalvin on their team. Kalvin goes with Adam as his coach! John admits that he was being nit-picky about his own song, so that’s why he didn’t turn around.

The youngest person to ever audition for The Voice is next. Ava August is only 13 years old! She performs a soulful rendition of “House of the Rising Sun.” Kelly is just about to turn when Ava doesn’t hit one note just right. The coaches are absolutely shocked that she’s only 13. Adam says Ava over-styled the performance a little bit, but John notes that her voice is “really powerful.” Kelly knows that Ava just needs time.

David Owens is up next. The 24-year-old just welcomed a baby boy, who came a little earlier than expected. He’s going after what he wants and hopes his son will chase his dreams like that someday. David performs a terrific rendition of Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” Kelly is the first and only coach to turn around. Kelly thinks David is going to be the surprise performer that goes far this season.

Presley Tennant is just 16 years old, but she’s got a range that’s far beyond her years. She stuns with a powerful rendition of Demi Lovato’s “Stone Cold.” Kelly is the first to turn around and stands up for Presley. When none of the other coaches are turning around, Kelly is looking around shocked and confused. Kelly can’t believe Presley wasn’t a 4-chair turn. Blake later regrets not turning his chair around.

Country singer Rob Stokes, 34, is taking a chance on his music. He’s only ever performed inside the church, but he’s ready to break out. He only started pursuing music after dropping out of college to take car of his sick dad. He sings a soulful rendition of “To Love Somebody.” He’s got that awesome rasp to his voice. Adam turns around first, followed by John and Blake. Adam says he was blown away by Rob’s performance. Blake tells Rob he would be “honored” for him to complete his team, and Rob does just that! Blake’s team is full at this point!

Calista Garcia wants to be the next rock n’ roll star. She brings major angst to the stage with her cool and edgy performance of Terence Trent D’Arby’s “Wishing Well.” None of the coaches turn around, unfortunately. Adam and John love the spin she took on the song, but she’s just not ready yet. John thinks she needs to “refine her craft” just a little bit.

Blake knows that a great country artist is going to audition, and he’s not going to be able to turn his chair. Andrew Jannakos sings a great rendition of Luke Combs’s “Beautiful Crazy.” Adam is the first to turn around, followed by Kelly. It’s a big fight between Adam and Kelly, but Andrew goes with Adam! Adam’s team is now full!

Kelly and John still have to fill their teams. Kayslin Victoria, 16, is up next and spices things up with her performance of “Feel It Still.” Both coaches turn their chairs. While she loves them both, Kayslin picks John, which means his team is now complete! One of the last blind auditions is Maddi Fraser. She performs Janis Joplin’s “Get It While You Can.” Kelly doesn’t turn her chair for Maddi because of a few pitch issues. The final blind audition is Jackson Marlow, 18, who is Red Marlow’s nephew! Red was Blake’s finalist in season 13! Jackson performs “Troubadour” for the coaches, and Kelly is so excited. She turns around and completes her season 16 team with Jackson! She finally gets her male country artist!