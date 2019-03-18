‘Teen Mom 2’: Adam’s Parents Break The Rules Of Their Custody Agreement With Chelsea

Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer were not happy when they discovered Adam had ambushed Aubree’s visit with his parents during the March 18 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’.

Adam Lind‘s parents were in for a rude awakening during the March 18 episode of Teen Mom 2, when Cole raced over to their house and scooped Aubree up because he and Chelsea discovered that they had broken the rules of their custody agreement. Adam isn’t supposed to be around when Aubree’s visiting Adam’s parents — it’s a court order — so when Adam’s mom, Donna, texted Chelsea to inform her that Adam had stopped by, she asked Cole to pick up Aubree immediately. And when he got there, Donna asked where she could pick up Aubree once Adam left. Cole was surprised by how clueless she seemed in regards to the rule that they were breaking. He told Donna that she wouldn’t be getting Aubree back and they basically ruined their weekend with her by allowing Adam to stop by. And once Cole and Aubree returned home, Chelsea suggested they take a break from allowing Aubree to visit her grandparents. Chelsea’s mom also pushed for them to have Cole adopt Aubree, but Chelsea still wants it to be Aubree’s idea.

Meanwhile, Jenelle‘s mom, Barbara, traveled all the way to NYC to meet with Jace‘s dad, Andrew, but when she went to their meet-up location, he never showed. After nearly an hour and a half of waiting, Barbara called Andrew and left a message, saying she was disappointed in him. But he soon called her back and said he was in Florida with his dad, who was very ill. Clearly, they miscommunicated about meeting, so they talked about possibly meeting on another day. But Barbara also talked to Andrew’s mom, who said she’d also be very interested in meeting Jace, and it was something that Barbara seemed into. So Barbara asked Jenelle how she felt about it, and Jenelle said she’d have to think about it.

Later, Lux‘s dad, Chris Lopez, surprised Kailyn by showing up to Lincoln‘s birthday party. She didn’t think he was going to show up because she caught him trying to text and hang out with an ex-girlfriend, so they hadn’t talked for a few days prior to the party. But alas, he still came, and after the party, Chris texted Kailyn, telling her that he loves her. But even so, she expressed some doubts that she had about fully committing to him, when a producer asked Kailyn whether or not they were officially dating again.

Barbara heads to New York to see Andrew and talk about Jace, but will he show up? Find out during tonight's episode of #TeenMom2 at 9/8c on MTV. pic.twitter.com/B8G88rAt9I — MTV (@MTV) March 18, 2019

Lastly, Briana took a family trip to Puerto Rico, while Leah and Jason just kept talking about Jeremy again this week. To see more Teen Mom 2 drama, tune in next week for an all-new episode on Monday at 9pm ET on MTV!