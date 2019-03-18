Aidy Bryant Hopes Plus Size Women Will Live More Comfortably After Watching Her New Series, ‘Shrill’

HollywoodLife caught up with Aidy Bryant at the NYC premiere of ‘Shrill,’ where she told us all about working with a ‘dream’ cast & what she hopes the biggest takeaway for viewers will be.

Aidy Bryant is best known for her long-running role on Saturday Night Live , but the comedian landed herself a brand new gig in 2019, and it just might be her funniest work yet. The 31-year-old actress is the face of Hulu's new original show Shrill, in which she plays to role of Annie – a plus size woman who's ready to make some big time changes in her life, but refuses to adhere to society's standards of what a successful woman looks like. For Aidy, it's a message she hopes translates both on and off screen. "I think for me, even just going on Tumblr and things in high school I would see fat women living their lives and it slowly shifted my brain to feel more comfortable with myself, and I hope this show can do that for anyone," she tells HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview at the March 13 red carpet premiere. "That would be a dream," she adds.

The Shrill story is an adaption of the book of the same title, first told by Lindy West, though Aidy makes the role all her own in the six-episodes of the show’s first season. However, the famous funny gal admits filming the show didn’t come without a few challenges. “From the jump I was just really excited to dig right into it. But, certainly just timing [was challenging] because I was at SNL as we were pitching and then you know, as we were editing, the overlap I think was hard, because I really wanted to give the show my full attention,” she explains. When asked what the most rewarding part of filming was, Aidy doesn’t miss a beat. “For me, I really loved the team that we built as far as casting and entire crew…it was just an absolute dream.”

One of those cast members is none other than Luka Jones, who plays the part of Ryan, Annie’s disappointing and aloof boyfriend in the show. Fans may remember the actor from NBC sitcoms Best Friends Forever and Up All Night, but he admits that this show was particularly memorable, thanks to the perfectly cast roster of actors. “All of them were great. When we were at Ryan’s house, there was a lot of intimate one-on-one time with me, Aidy and whoever was directing that particular episode, so I’d say that was probably my favorite, but there really wasn’t a bad moment with this cast,” he tells HollywoodLife.

While a lot of the show’s plot is derived from the original non-fiction book by Lindy, Aidy herself helped in the writing process, as did showrunner Alexandra Rushfield. When we caught up with her at the premiere, she gushed about how she knew Aidy was the perfect fit for the show’s lead role. “This sounds corny, but she was kind of the only choice for us,” Alexandra told us. “Nobody is going to be this good, funny and dramatic and also already so loved by the world. All those things…there’s literally nobody else I could think of that could do all of that,” she passionately explained. The producer went on to share an incredibly heart-melting memory from her time on set – one that she said was undeniably one of the more special days. “There was this one episode where we flashed back to her [Annie] as a child, and filming it with a little girl who played her, and when we were shooting it her mother was like, ‘this is such a special thing for her because all of her brothers and sisters are skinny and it’s so amazing for her to be known for who she is.’ Myself and others on the crew were just hugging and crying after she left,” the producer recalled.

It’s a remarkable revelation, and one that manifests Aidy’s own hopes for the show in a palpable way. While Annie’s blooming confidence on Shrill is empowering to watch, it’s the unapologetic way she lives her life that is sure to leave a lasting impact on viewers long after they’ve finished the series. — Shrill is now available to stream on Hulu.