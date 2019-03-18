Scott Disick Wants To ‘Help’ Khloe Kardashian Amid Tristan Drama: They Have A ‘Tight-Knit Bond’

Scott Disick declaring Khloe Kardashian his ‘WCW’ is less about flirting and more about her sister’s ex being supportive at her time of need. Kourtney has zero problem with that.

When Scott Disick, 35, declared Khloe Kardashian, 34, his “WCW” (Woman Crush Wednesday) on Instagram on March 13, their fans were buzzing about the cuteness of his comment. The fact that it comes as Khloe tries to bounce back amid her ex, Tristan Thompson’s cheating drama is especially poignant. But, if you think that Khloe’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian – the mother of Scott’s three kids – is upset by his comment, think again. A Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the 39-year-old is not upset about Scott and Khloe’s friendship. “Scott and Khloe have always had a very tight-knit bond,” our source says.

“Kourtney is really supportive of their bond,” the insider tells us. “She totally gets why they’re close and is happy for anyone to be in Khloe’s corner right now as that’s what she needs. Kourtney is really chill and easygoing and not a lot bothers her. When she and Scott used to fight and Khloe went to bat for Scott, Kourtney would get upset, but those days are long gone.”

Scott and Kourtney split for good in 2017 after having three kids together – Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. Despite their one-time rocky romance, they have moved on romantically and are in a good place, with the eldest Kar-Jenner sister even socializing with Scott and his 20-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie. “Kourtney and Scott are in a really good place right now and getting along great,” our source says. “The whole family is rallying around Khloe right now and Scott is a part of that. They all still consider Scott family. Scott really is like an older, protective big brother to Khloe and Kourtney appreciates that, especially as Khloe is going through so much. She finds it nice.”

We reached out to Scott, Khloe and Kourtney’s reps for comment. Scott’s rep has no comment and the Kardashians’ rep has yet to respond.