Paris Jackson Thought Report Alleging Suicide Attempt Was ‘Hurtful’: Wants Pals ‘Not To Worry’

Following the ‘upsetting’ reports that alleged Paris Jackson attempted suicide on March 16, the star wants loved ones to know that she’s OK.

After shooting down a report that claimed she had attempted suicide, Paris Jackson, 20, wants everyone to know she’s doing just fine. A source close to Michael Jackson’s only daughter told HollywoodLife just how Paris feels about the report which she said was false. “Paris feels really hurt and upset that the media won’t leave her alone when it comes to her mental health as does her family. Paris immediately was receiving calls and texts when the TMZ report came out and she told everyone she was OK and keeps insisting to those close to her not to worry and that she is fine. The Leaving Neverland documentary of course is upsetting to her, as she loved her father more than anything and truly struggled with his passing and the things people are saying about him, but she feels reports about her mental health constantly that aren’t true are hurtful and unnecessary,” the source shares. “When out and around friends, she’s always talkative, happy and smiling,” they add. HollywoodLife has reached out to Paris’ rep for comment.

It’s great to hear that Paris, who fronts the indie band The Soundflowers, is doing A-ok. It was on March 16 that she shot down the report alleging she had attempted suicide, via her Twitter account. “F*** you you f****** liars,” she said in a tweet to TMZ, the outlet who had published the report. She also tweeted a string of question marks with a sad face emoji. The site had said the suicide attempt was a result of Paris being disturbed by the backlash of the Leaving Neverland documentary, which aired as two parts on March 3 and March 4. In the TMZ story, the outlet claimed law enforcement sources said that police and EMT were called to Paris’ home and that she was subsequently hospitalized and placed on a 5150 hold to prevent her from leaving. However, HollywoodLife learned that was not the case. That same day, a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY, “Paris had an incident this morning that required medical treatment. She is currently resting at home and doing fine. Any reports of a 5150 hold/suicide attempt are simply untrue.”

After the brief medical incident, Paris bounced back quick and stepped out with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn. The adorable pair headed out for a movie date and some KFC on March 16, directly after the report surfaced. Make no mistake: Paris was all smiles! The star looked chic and comfortable for her afternoon outing, wearing a cropped green sweatshirt that showed off her stomach. She also donned a super casual pair of low-rise grey sweatpants, and wore her blonde hair down and straight.

Our source went on to say that with Paris’ birthday right around the corner, she’s so excited for what her next year of life holds! “Paris is turning 21 in a few weeks and plans are under way for a big celebration. She’s really looking forward to that right now,” they shared.