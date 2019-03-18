Bow down to the next generation of Kardashians, because these kids are the real style stars of the family! North West and Penelope Disick looked adorable at church in the cutest outfits you’ve ever seen!



Sorry to break it to you, but none of us are as stylish as North West and Penelope Disick! The cousins slash best friends got dolled up for a church service in Los Angeles on March 17, and they were the spitting image of their famous mamas. North is only five years old, but hit the trends, wearing black lipstick to match tiny docs and a black, feathered dress. A pair of tiny shades made her look so cool. We could totally see her mom, Kim Kardashian, wearing this same outfit! Six-year-old Penelope channeled mom Kourtney Kardashian in a cute, velvet mini dress. Kourtney recently cut P’s hair for the first time into a chic bob. No doubt she’s the hippest kid at her elementary school.

You can see the full pic below! How cute is it that they’re holding hands on their way into church? These little ones are truly best friends, and never go anywhere together unless they’re arm in arm. Shortly after this pic was taken, Kim caught on video her eldest daughter dancing up a storm at their church service. North was moving and grooving as dad Kanye West sang at the Sunday service, and it’s a major mood. Nori’s feeling that music, and both Kim and Kanye are clearly delighted. As Kim captioned the adorable video, “Her favorite part of the week is dancing during Sunday Service.” Aww!

We really shouldn’t be surprised that they both look so stylish. North was the cover star for our sister publication, WWD‘s Beauty Inc issue. The feature story, titled “Keeping Up With The Future,” featured the cutie wearing some serious aughts-inspired, candy-colored outfits that give off some serious Limited Too vibes — matching shiny, lavender crop top and jeans, rainbow combat boots, and high pigtails.

Penelope hasn’t gotten her WWD cover yet, but she’s a total fashionista IRL. She was spotted on a shopping date with dad Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, wearing — what else — $385 Gucci slippers!