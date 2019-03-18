Felicity Huffman’s ‘Desperate Housewives’ Co-Star Nicollette Sheridan Calls College Scam ‘Disgraceful’

Nicollette Sheridan has broken her silence about the college admissions bribery scam that her ‘Desperate Housewives’ co-star is allegedly involved in.

“Disgraceful.” That’s what Nicollette Sheridan, 55, thinks of the alleged elite colleges admissions scam, that her former Desperate Housewives co-star Felicity Huffman, 56, has been swept up in. The British actress made her comments on Access on March 18. Although she was indicted on mail fraud six days earlier on March 12, Felicity’s arrest was still a hot topic and, even though Nicollette was on the show to promote Dynasty, the blonde was asked about Operation Varsity Blues.

After giving a big sigh, Nicollette said, “I mean, we don’t know the facts but we can be extremely disturbed by the entitlement, the power and money that can take away from [the] less privileged and that to me is disgraceful. So, we’ll see where it really stands. I think there are ways to remedy a system that isn’t working and I think has been broken for a long time. So, I don’t want to get into how to fix it, but it’s troublesome because it can change the lifepath of a child that is deserving.”

Nicollette was careful not to call out any specific person, but Access co-host Kit Hoover did ask her if “any of the old” Desperate Housewives cast had discussed the situation. “Oh, you’re just looking for gossip, aren’t you?” the actress teasingly fired back.

Nicollette’s responses to the questions about the situation were guarded. The massive elephant in the room that the Access hosts tiptoed around, however, was that the blonde’s 2009 exit from Desperate Housewives was mired in controversy. In 2010 she slapped the show’s creator Marc Cherry, Disney and producer Touchstone with a wrongful termination lawsuit that was ultimately unsuccessful. The legal battle went on for years and in 2012 Marc (who the actress alleged struck her) testified that Nicollette’s co-stars Eva Longoria and Felicity were “relieved” when they heard that her character Edie, was being killed off. Both women were on the witness list, according to Deadline.

If Nicollette was bitter about this nugget of information she didn’t show it on Access when directly asked about Felicity who played Lynette Scavo. Nicollette was on Desperate Housewives from 2004 until 2009. The series ended three years later.