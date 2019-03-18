Nene Leakes Addresses Rumors She’s Separated From Husband Gregg On Instagram

Nene Leaks is insisting that she & her husband Gregg Leakes have not separated!

Nene Leakes, 51, is shutting down any speculation that she and her husband Gregg Leakes, 64, have separated following a RHOA episode that had the Real Housewife admitting they were considering living apart. “Oh Lawd! They say we separated now @greggleakes #fakenews I appreciate you tho Gregg for accepting and understanding that being a care taker is something I’ve never done and i have truly done the best i know how all while making tons of mistakes along the way,” she wrote as her caption for an Instagram pic she posted of herself and Gregg. “You never asked to get sick and We were both thrown into these new positions over nite but whew chile you have kicked cancers ass! I can’t wait for u to share with the world your exciting news in a couple of weeks #fam4life❤️#nomatterwhathappens #wearetheleakes.”

We reported earlier that on Mar. 17’s episode of RHOA, Nene opened up about her marriage in a surprising way. During the cocktail hour for Eva and Michael‘s wedding day, Nene told Cynthia, “Right before I came here, [Gregg] talked about separating.” She added, “He said he would go ahead and find him a place. Last night I felt like I broke. Because he is so mean.” Later in her talking head confessional, Nene explained, “Gregg let’s me take the rap for a lot of things that he’s done. And people generally point the finger at me. And he kind of just sits and lets me take that rap when he knows that it’s not that way at all.”

Nene later went on to tell Cynthia, “I get that it’s a sickness, but I can’t be talked to quite like this. It’s weird because you trying to help the sick person, they don’t want your help. And everybody around thinks that I’m bad.” Nene previously took to her Instagram live on Mar. 12 to comment on her unfollowing of several of the other RHOA housewives on Instagram. “Unfollowing my cast mates,” NeNe said. “As far as Cynthia’s concerned, you’re going to have to watch the finale to see what it is that she does. Now, Cynthia’s done a lot of stuff in my opinion, on the down low and very sneaky and underhanded. I’m just telling you the truth. I also just tell it like it is. And, if you don’t like it, you don’t like it and you can figure it out. She has done a lot of stuff that you all just don’t get to see on the show, that’s just underhanded and I always come out looking like the bad guy.”