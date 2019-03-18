A new detailed timeline claims to show how Lauren Sanchez’s brother, Michael Sanchez, allegedly partnered with American Media to expose his sister’s alleged affair with the world’s richest man.

The National Enquirer leaked Jeff Bezos’ racy texts and photos to helicopter pilot Lauren Sanchez on Jan. 10, and people “familiar with the matter” told The Wall Street Journal that it was Lauren’s very own brother, talent agent and conservative Michael Sanchez, who allegedly provided the texts to the tabloid. Reports from The Daily Beast and CNN, and even Jeff’s security chief Gavin de Becker, already pinpointed Michael as the possible source in Feb. 2019. But on March 18, the Wall Street Journal’s report put a price tag on the alleged deal ($200,000) and explained how the family relation supposedly struck up a contract with the supermarket publication. HollywoodLife has reached out to the reps for Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Michael Sanchez and AMI for contact.

Michael, a supporter of President Donald Trump “has long been a source for the Enquirer and its top editor, Dylan Howard,” according to WSJ’s sources. Trump is also a critic of The Washington Post, which Jeff owns. The insiders claimed that Lauren’s brother began speaking with the National Enquirer in the fall of 2018, which is when multiple outlets reported that Jeff and Lauren had already separated from their respective partners (Jeff’s wife Mackenzie, and Lauren’s husband/William Morris Endeavor executive chairman Patrick Whitesell). The tabloid was also supposedly investigating the alleged affair by then, but David Pecker, the chief executive of American Media (which owns National Enquirer), was hesitant about running the defamatory story out of fear that Jeff would sue.

Even with his concerns, insiders claimed the chief executive approved the $200,000 deal between the National Enquirer and Michael, which was said to be negotiated by “American Media’s chief content officer, Mr. Howard; its general counsel for media, Cameron Stracher; and others.” If true, this pay-off was “higher” than what the outlet’s sources normally received, according to the report. Michael allegedly entered into a contract with American Media on Oct. 26, 2018 and was paid the $200,000 upfront.

Michael has already denied leaking photos of Jeff’s genitalia. “I had nothing to do with leak of the dick pics. That’s the important thing…I never had access. It’s clear they were sent to others. There are, like, 20 dick pics. Lauren likely shared them with multiple girlfriends, not in a malicious way,” he told Vanity Fair in an interview published on Feb. 14. Lauren’s brother wasn’t as straightforward when asked about the romantic messages linked to Jeff: “I’m not saying I didn’t do something,” he continued to tell Vanity Fair. “Until I go under oath, what I can tell you now is that ever since April 20, when I met Jeff, my only goal has been to protect Jeff and Lauren.”

Jeff confirmed that the “intimate texts” belonged to him and accused the National Enquirer of attempting to blackmail him. “Rather than capitulate to extortion and blackmail, I’ve decided to publish exactly what they sent me, despite the personal cost and embarrassment they threaten,” he wrote in a lengthy blog post on Medium that drew praise across the Internet.