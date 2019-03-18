Miley Cyrus Cries At ‘Voice’ Star Janice Freeman’s Memorial: ‘She Taught Me Everything I Know About Love’

Miley Cyrus broke down in tears at ‘The Voice’ contestant Janice Freeman’s funeral. We’ve got her heartfelt words about the late vocal powerhouse, who died at just age 33.

Get some Kleenex ready because Miley Cyrus‘ moving eulogy to late The Voice contestant Janice Freeman will make you cry. The singer was called upon for the painful task at the celebration of life for her friend and The Voice season 13 Team Miley member. The 33-year-old passed away suddenly on March 2 from an “extreme case of pneumonia and a blood clot that traveled to her heart,” according to her rep. Miley began her introduction for a performance of “Amazing Grace” by telling the mourners at Mariners Church in Irvine, CA that, “Before we sing this song for Janice, I want to clear up a rumor. I was never her coach, ever. She was always mine,” which elicited a warm chuckle from the crowd. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO.

“I’ve learned more from her than anyone that I’ve ever gotten the honor to be in the room with, not just vocally, I should’ve gotten more lessons than I did, but she taught me everything that I know about love,” Miley continued. However she began weeping profusely and said she was too bereaved to perform at the service, handing over vocal duties on “Amazing Grace” to her dad Billy Ray Cyrus, 57, who was nearby onstage with a guitar.

“And, to be here, and I had planned on singing a song for her, but just losing her is just too much for me. So…my dad’s gonna take care of this for me. But, I’ll always be your sister, I’m here for you, and I’m here for your family, and Janice I’ll miss you more than I could ever say,” Miley wept before turning over duties to her dad who began the song. By about halfway through, the 26-year-old managed to pull it together and joined in with her dad and several choir members, who eventually let Miley sing the final chorus of the song herself.

The “Malibu” singer was absolutely devastated by Janice’s tragic passing. The talented vocalist made it to the final 11 on The Voice, but her bond with Miley was so much deeper than just contestant and coach as they were close off the set. Miley even vowed to take care of Janice’s family after her sudden death. “To hug you one more time @janice_freeman….I made a promise to you here on earth and will keep that promise as you watch from heaven. To take care of your precious little girl, my baby sister,” she wrote in a March 4 Instagram post. “To shine light on your husband and mother when days are dark! I love you.”