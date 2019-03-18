‘L&HH New York’ Reunion: Rich Dollaz & Safaree Samuels Fight Over Erica Mena

Rich Dollaz and Safaree Samuels nearly got into a violent brawl during the March 18 reunion special for ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York,’ after they started throwing verbal jabs at each other.

The second part of the Love & Hip Hop: New York reunion special was so wild on March 18 that security had to intervene within the first 15 minutes! A massive fight almost broke out after the host of the night brought up Safaree‘s fiancee, Erica Mena, and why he refused to talk about her to her ex, Rich Dollaz, earlier in the season. When she was first mentioned, the host asked Rich if he was bothered by Safaree keeping mum about his relationship, and he said, “Me and Safaree — although we might not be friends — I felt like we had enough one-on-one moments [that he could be truthful with me]. Erica is however many f***ing moons from me. I’m not the last person she dated, so therefore, it wasn’t a big deal [and shouldn’t have been kept a secret].”

And what was funny was that Safaree’s response to Rich’s statement had nothing to do with Erica. Instead, Safaree took an opportunity to poke fun at Rich for his pants being “way too tight.” He said, “I don’t like seeing all them ankles that I’m seeing.” He then told Rich to stop talking about Erica: “Don’t be disrespectful — don’t be disrespectful. Don’t talk about somebody like that, she’s not here.” And then, Rich Dollaz jumped off the couch, onto the table in the middle of the room, and charged at Safaree.

Fortunately, security intervened at just the right moment, and Safaree was left unscathed. Safaree then took another jab at Rich by making fun of him for not getting close enough to him before he was held back. “Yo, yo, you okay? I saw your ankle twist, Rich,” Safaree yelled across the room. “Make sure he’s okay!” Rich then tried running back on stage to attack Safaree again, but he was held back by security for a second time, so he gave up.

We suppose that’s one way to end a dramatic season of L&HH: New York. Until next time, friends!