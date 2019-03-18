Lori Loughlin Laughs About Paying ‘All This Money’ For Olivia Jade’s Education In Resurfaced Video

Years before Lori Loughlin was accused of paying $500k in bribes in order to get her kids into college, the ‘Fuller House’ star joked with her daughter, Olivia Jade, over the price tag on her education.

As if Olivia Jade, 19, joking about blowing off her first year at USC wasn’t awkward enough, a newly unearthed video shows her mother, Lori Loughlin, 54, laughing about how much she paid for her daughter’s schooling. “England is my city,” Olivia says in the video titled “TEACHING MY MOM SLANG TERMS OF 2017,” a YouTube vid featuring both Olivia and the Fuller House star. “England is NOT a city,” Lori said. “If you would’ve said, ‘England is my city,’ I would say, ‘Why did I pay all this money for your education?’ ”

First off, the phrase “England is my city” was crooned by Nick Crompton in Jake Paul’s “It’s Everyday Bro” music video, according to Us Weekly, so it’s not like Olivia though the entire country of England was a city. Secondly, this video has not aged well. Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 55, were named in the “Operation Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal, as the U.S. Department of Justice accused them of paying bribes totally $500,000 to have Olivia and their other daughter, Bella Giannulli, 20, classified as crew recruits for the University of Southern California’s crew team, though neither competed in the sport.

At this point, Olivia should probably disable her YouTube channel. In a vlog titled “MY LAST DAY OF HIGH SCHOOL,” Olivia joked that she was “like, excited to go…do the school prank. But I’m also literally never at school that I think…maybe they forget I go there. I’m just kidding!” This unearthed video came after she boasted how she would blow off her first year at USC in an Aug. 2018 vlog, per the NY Daily News “I don’t know how much of school I’m going to attend, but I’m going to go in and talk to my deans and everyone and hope that I can try to balance it all…But I do want the experience of game days, partying — I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

That’s not a problem anymore. In addition to being dropped by beauty brands like Sephora and TRESemmé, the YouTuber/influencer won’t be returning to USC in the wake of the scandal. While Olivia said she doesn’t care about school, she does care about what’s going to happen to her parents. She’s “terrified that her mom might go to prison for trying to help her get into school,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Though her friends and family have told her that everything is going to work out, “she doesn’t believe it at all. She just wants her parents to be OK and out of trouble.”