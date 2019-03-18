‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent has been open about her struggle with booze, especially after her dad’s sudden 2018 death. Now she’s admitting that she’s an alcoholic and revealing how much AA has helped her stay sober.

Self realization takes a lot of courage, and for Lala Kent she’s admitted to fans via an Instagram stories video that she’s an alcoholic and been seeking regular treatment. On March 17 woke up and told fans “I’m feeling very inspired today. I have a heart that’s full and I’ve spoken to you guys before my struggle with alcohol. Five months ago, I came to the realization that I am an alcoholic, and I am now a friend of Bill W.,” Lala said, referring to Alcoholics Anonymous co-founder Bill Wilson, who started the program in the late 1930’s after his own battle with the bottle. AA members are known to ask someone if they’re a “friend of Bill” to determine if they too are in AA, since participation in the program is anonymous.

The Vanderpump Rules star continued, “‘You will never know how much this program (AA) means to me. It has given me new life. I will never ever preach to anybody. I will only speak to my own experiences. I encourage everyone to live their best life. I would always say if you don’t have to be sober I wouldn’t recommend it. But as someone who does need to be sober, being in my right frame of mind every single day is truly incredible,” she gushed

“When I’m having the roughest day that I could possibly have, I for once in a very, very long time see the light at the end of the tunnel. I know tomorrow I’m going to be okay. If I have a bad hour, a bad day, I know I can see that light. And I’m going to find it, and I’m going to get to it,” the 29 year-old continued. For me being someone who needs to be sober, to be in the right frame of mind every single day, is incredible.