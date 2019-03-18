Lady Gaga & Lisa Vanderpump: Inside Their ‘Naughty’ Girls’ Night Out At PUMP & Tom Tom

Lady Gaga & ‘RHOBH’s Lisa Vanderpump were seen having a fun night together on Mar. 17, when they played music at Los Angeles hot spots, PUMP and Tom Tom.

Lady Gaga, 32, and Lisa Vanderpump, 58, may be two of the hottest celebs in Hollywood, but they didn’t let it stop them from freely having a public girls’ night out on Mar. 17! The Academy Award-winning singer and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star were seen having a total blast as they made their way to popular Los Angeles restaurants, PUMP and Tom Tom, according to an insider at Page Six.

When they were at Tom Tom, “they sat in the garden and [Gaga] loved it,” the insider said. “It was a night of girls being girls after Lisa had just landed from Las Vegas working all weekend and last week.” The ladies also “did some DJing at the restaurants and took turns playing music,” the insider explained. Since it was St. Patrick’s Day in the U.S., perhaps the holiday was the reason Gaga and Lisa decided to party it up. Although it’s not confirmed, it’s definitely possible!

The night out proved to be a great one as Lisa, who is set to open her new venue, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesar’s Las Vegas on Apr. 1, took to Twitter right after to share a message that included a Gaga tag. “Ha sooooo much fun @ladygaga #pump #tomtom#naughtychildren #nopress lol,” her message read, along with a cartoon photo of herself laughing with tears coming out of her eyes.

Gaga and Lisa’s friendship seems to go as far back as 2014, when Lisa appeared in Gaga’s music video for her song, “G.U.Y.” with some of her other RHOBH castmates, including Kyle & Kim Richards, Yolanda Hadid, and Carlton Gebbia. The British beauty played a tambourine in the wild video and also wore a tight black bodysuit for another scene.