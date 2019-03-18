Kylie Jenner Plans To Have Lots Of Fun Nights Out While Travis Scott Romance Is Shaky & He’s On Tour

After a fun weekend out, Kylie Jenner wants to go out more with her girlfriends in the future, sources close to Kylie told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

After having a fun night out with her girlfriends this past weekend, Kylie Jenner, whose relationship with Travis Scott is reportedly on the rocks, is looking to make a point of going out with her friends more often this year. An eyewitness, and a source close to Kylie, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie was seen at the Nice Guy in Beverly Hills over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, and she looked like she was having a great time. “Kylie was at The Nice Guy over the weekend, and she looked very much single and so ready to mingle,” our source told us. “She arrived late and wasn’t there for too long, but seemed to enjoy herself. Kyle looked amazing in a skin-tight, sexy cut out dress and was not with Travis. She was sitting at a booth with some girlfriends, who were drinking. Obviously Jordyn [Woods] was not there either, she seems pretty over her for now. But Kylie was chatting with her girls, checking out the people in the crowd and looked happy to be out with friends.”

So, get ready to see more pics of Kylie’s outings in the near future. “She wants to go out more,” our source went on to say. “She wants to enjoy her life and go to clubs, go out. She is still going to be an amazing mother, that will never change but she wants more than just having mommy time. She wants time with her friends. She wants to spend more time with her sisters. She is realizing that she wants more to her life. It should never be bad to want it all, and that is what she is striving for.”

When it comes down to it, Kylie just wants to have normal experiences for her age — and that includes going out more. “Kylie feels that she has lost lots of fun times being a young mom and constantly being in a relationship from Tyga to Travis Scott,” another source close to the reality star told us. “For the most part, 21-year-old guys and girls go out, party with friends and really try to discover themselves. Kylie has never had that opportunity. Kylie wants that opportunity. And since Travis is on tour doing his thing, Kylie doesn’t want to be in the house all the time. It gets a little boring, and she is antsy. Look, Kylie loves being a mom, but she is also realizing that she has provided a life for herself that she should take advantage of and wants to do more things with her girlfriends.”

We reported earlier that since Kylie reportedly confronted Travis with “evidence” of potential infidelity, the two haven’t had a real chance to discuss their issues at length, according to TMZ. Apparently, Travis has been so busy with his Astroworld tour, and Kylie with product launches for Kylie Cosmetics, that the two have only been communicating in infrequent “spurts.”