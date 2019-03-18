Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Relationship Seriously Damaged By Cheating Rumors & Not Repaired Yet

Trouble in paradise? — Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have yet to resolve their relationship troubles after she accused him of cheating on her in late Feb., according to a new report, which claims they haven’t been communicating much these days.

Kylie Jenner, 21, and Travis Scott, 26, appear to be on the rocks, still. The couple has not yet addressed their latest fight at length, according to TMZ, which claims Kylie and Travis’ communication has been scarce ever since. The site previously reported (on February 28) that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star accused the rapper of cheating on her. Kylie allegedly found “evidence” on Travis’ phone that he had been unfaithful.

Since the news broke, nearly three weeks have gone by, but the two have yet to resolve the issue, TMZ says. Why? — Their busy work schedules. It’s apparently as simple as that. Kylie and Travis’ relationship isn’t as solid as it used to be, sources close to the pair tell the site. Kylie reportedly has serious trust issues with Travis, who is the father of their first child, Stormi Webster, who was born in February of 2018. And, it hasn’t helped that the rapper has been traveling for his Astroworld — Wish You Were Here tour.

Between his tour schedule, and Kylie’s forthcoming product launches for her billion dollar makeup empire, Kylie Cosmetics, the parents have not gotten the chance to have a serious sit-down about the accusations, TMZ reports, adding that Kylie is focused on her brand and her daughter. Meanwhile, Travis’ main priority is keeping his family together, sources say. But, when it comes down to it, Kylie reportedly does not want Travis cancelling his work commitments to resolve their issues.

As you may recall, Travis unexpectedly cancelled his February 28 concert in Buffalo, New York due to illness. — The same day the alleged cheating accusations surfaced. However, the real reason he abruptly nixed the show was to remain in LA, to do damage control with Kylie, TMZ later reported. Amidst the turmoil, a representative for Travis confirmed to HollywoodLife that he “strongly” denied the reports.

The rapper is slated to travel on tour for the remainder of March, with shows in Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte and Tulsa — all before April, where he is only scheduled to have one show in Las Vegas on the 5th. After that, Travis has a long break until May 3. So, we’ll have to see if he uses his time wisely.