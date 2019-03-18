Kourtney Kardashian Poses Nude In A Bubble Bath While Telling Fans To ‘Love Yourself’ — See Pic

Kourtney Kardashian is living for her hot body as she’s a month away from turning 40. She’s showing it all off, posing nude in a bubble bath while telling fans to ‘love yourself deeply.’

Kourtney Kardashian posing naked in a bathtub is enough to get all of her fans’ weeks off to a great start. On Monday, March 18, the 39-year-old mother of three shared an Instagram pic with fans from a a racy bubble bath photo shoot. With her perfectly made up face staring straight up at the camera from the tub, she hid her right breast with some carefully placed suds while showing off her bare and incredibly toned abs. Her wet, bare legs are exposed but she bent her right leg to protect her lady parts. The reality star turns 40 in exactly one month — on April 18 — and this is quite a way to show off that she has the figure of someone half her age. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PIC.

“Love yourself as deeply as you love them,” Kourt told fans in the caption and they were all over it. “I’d love myself too if I was this hot at 39😏” one person wrote in the comments while another added, “Get it girl u been showing out lately @kourtneykardash.” One person did a clap back to when sister Kim, 38, told her during a blowout fight on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that Kourtney was the “least interesting to look at” of all of the Kar-Jenner sisters. “Still the most interesting to look at😍,” the fan shared.

While there’s no question that Kourtney looked ridiculously hot in the pic, many fans couldn’t help but notice something really wrong with her left leg in the photo. Her knee appeared to be growing out of her right calf, which would have meant her thigh would have needed to be twice as long as humanly possible. “Bottom leg in impossible position…” one fan noted while another called out “PHOOOOTOOOOSHOP ALLLLERRTTTTT LOL.” Another asked “What the hell happened to your leg?” while one person wrote “love kourtney but doesn’t Her leg look odd?” Hey, it wouldn’t be the first time fans asked this question about one of her Insta-pics.

“Pretty pic exception of the strange leg,” one fan gave in a near-compliment. Another thought that her face didn’t match her body, writing in the comments “Your face is whiter than the rest of your body bit it’s cool you still look better than everyone.” One fan added, “Your head is a bit off!” while another questioned “The head is to big or is it just me?” One fan just couldn’t with the entire pic, scolding her “This is a mess come on Kourtney.”