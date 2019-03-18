Kim Kardashian was the center of attention at her husband’s Sunday Service when she opted for a pair of skin-tight pleather pants that put her backside on full display.

Kim Kardashian, 38, stole the spotlight at this week’s church ceremony hosted on March 17 in Calabasas, California by her husband, Kanye West, 41. While the dress code of Sunday Service is usually all white outfits, Kim opted for a full black ensemble made up of a black turtleneck tank top, tucked into an insanely tight pair of black PVC skinny pants. The pants were suctioned to Kim’s petite legs and cinched in at her waist, however, the back of the pants featured a huge silver zipper which highlighted her big booty. The mother-of-three accessorized with a pair of oversized sporty sunglasses, sneakers, and a long black leather trench coat which she had draped over her arms.

It’s not unusual for Kim to show off her curvaceous frame in skin-tight clothes, however, it was extremely hot out and while she chose to get dressed up, the rest of her family chose to dress down, except for North West, 6, who took after her mother when she chose to rock a little black dress. Kim’s daughter, North, was having the time of her life as she danced along to her dad and the choir while wearing a black feather mini dress, combat boots, black lipstick, sunglasses and a high ponytail.

Aside from Kim and North, the rest of Kardashian/Jenner gang went with totally different outfits. Kylie Jenner, 21, went for a more casual look with tan cropped boyfriend jeans, a red denim jacket and a pair of white sneakers. Sister Kendall Jenner, 23, opted for a similar look when she donned a pair of beige high-waisted baggy jeans with a black belt and a wife beater tucked into the pants. Meanwhile, momager to all the girls, Kris Jenner, 63, went for a totally different outfit when she arrived in a tan linen two-piece suit, a pair of gold aviator sunglasses, a cheetah printed purse and a pair of white Yeezy sneakers.

This week’s Sunday Service took place outdoors with everyone performing, including special guests DMX, dressed in black. Other celeb guests that attended include Busy Philipps, 39, who showed up with her kids while wearing a boho floral maxi dress with a denim jacket on top and a pair of cowboy boots, as well as Diplo, 40, and Orlando Bloom, 42, both dressing down as well.

Diplo arrived in a pair of overalls with a long, light-washed denim jacket on top while Orlando arrived wearing jeans, a long-sleeve t-shirt and a vest, with his puppy in tow.