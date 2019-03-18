Khloe Kardashian Replaces Jordyn Woods As Good American Model With ‘WAGS’ Nicole Williams

It looks like Khloe Kardashian has made family friend, Nicole Williams one of the models at the forefront of Good American — replacing Jordyn Woods entirely. And, the new campaign photos look stunning!

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is one savvy business woman. That’s why when one of her Good American models, Jordyn Woods, 21, decided to lock lips with her now ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 27 — Khloe had to make the right business move. She removed Woods from the GA website, entirely at the end of February. Now, it appears as though she’s replaced Woods with family friend, Nicole Williams-English, 33.

Williams-English, who has modeled for the brand in the past, appears to have a more front and center role now that Woods is out of the picture. In NEW PHOTOS here Williams-English shared to Instagram on March 18, she can be seen as one of the main models for a what appears to be a new campaign for GA. She’s pictured wearing a dark capri and sports bra matching workout set, alongside model Rose Bertram, 24, another “Good Squad” member, in the shots. The Bel-Air set looked dreamy and picturesque as the views overlooked an infinity pool and a stunning Hollywood Hills backdrop.

If Williams-English is Woods’ official replacement, it would make sense, seeing as the model is very close with select members of the K-fam, including Kim Kardashian, 38. The model has been spotted numerous times at parties and events thrown by Kim, supporting her in her countless businesses. Williams-English, a former WAGS star is married to former San Diego Chargers linebacker Larry English, 33. She’s also modeled for Bebe and has her own swim collection, Nia Lynn.

Khloe removed all signs of Woods in late February, just a few days after Woods admitted that she and Tristan Thompson got too close for comfort while at a party in LA on February 18. She was a member of the Good Squad since 2016, according to multiple reports. Woods’ lip kit, which was named after her on Kylie Cosmetics’ website, went on sale for 50 percent off after the scandal broke.