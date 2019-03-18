Khloe Kardashian Planned Rob’s 32nd Birthday Party: Why It Was So Low-Key

It was important to Khloe Kardashian that she help plan Rob Kardashian’s 32nd birthday party exactly how he wanted it, a source close to the Kardashians told HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, wanted to make her brother Rob Kardashian, 32, “feel special” with the St. Paddy’s-themed birthday celebration she and Dream Kardashian, 2, planned for him on Mar. 16. A source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that a mellow birthday was exactly what Rob, whose birthday was on Mar. 17, wanted, and the kind of party Khloe subsequently threw for him, too. “Rob was happy to have a very mellow and low-key birthday party thrown for him on Saturday,” our source told us. “The Kardashians all threw Rob a little family birthday party on Saturday with the kids. Khloe helped plan the entire thing, and it was St. Patty’s Day theme and of course, all about the kids being together. It was pretty much just cake, laughing and watching the kids run around like crazy. Khloe wanted Rob to feel special and celebrated and she loves birthdays and it was important to her to do that for him, but Rob made it clear he didn’t want a big thing. His sisters want to do more for him today, but he’s insisting that he’s happy just staying in.”

When it comes down to it, Dream is Rob’s entire world. “Rob still has his ups and downs and good days and bad days,” our source went on to say. “His mom and sisters are constantly doing everything they can to keep his spirits up, but he still struggles sometimes, often not wanting to leave the house and has a small social circle. Rob still doesn’t like to go out much, and neighbors often see Dream with nannies in the neighborhood, though he’s an amazing dad who is hands on. Dream is his entire world. He’d love to have more kids one day. Dream has changed him so much for the better.”

Before sharing photos of the party, Khloe let her fans know that Rob’s birthday was totally Dream’s idea! “Dreamy Dream wanted to throw her daddy a special birthday party before she goes to see her mommy,” she wrote. “Her daddy’s birthday is on Sunday (St. Patty’s day) but she got her cousins to celebrate.” Meanwhile, since Rob’s birthday celebrations, his ex Blac Chyna took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday using shamrock and kiss-covered face emojis.