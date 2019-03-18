Khloe Kardashian Feels The ‘Most Confident & Sexy She Ever Has’ After Tristan Thompson Split

Khloe Kardashian is basking in the glory of how well she’s doing after her split with Tristan Thompson, 27. — As she should be! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 34, “feels the most confident and sexy she ever has right now and everyone is so happy to see that. She knows she looks the best she ever has,” a source close to Khloe tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. And, although her confidence is at an all-time high, Khloe is not looking to get back in the dating scene.

“She is happy focusing on herself and True [Thompson] right now,” the insider reveals, adding that Khloe is still dealing with the aftermath of Tristan’s infidelity for the second time; where he hooked up with Kardashian (former family friend, Jordyn Woods, 21, at a house party on February 18. His first cheating scandal erupted just days before Khloe gave birth to their first child together, True, on April 12, 2018. “She needs time to process everything that’s happened to her, emotionally,” the source says. “But, it feels good to her to know how great she looks. She really could care less if Tristan has noticed since she would never get back together with him. — Having said that, of course every girl wants their ex to see them thriving, and Khloe is no different.”

“Khloe is definitely in the best shape ever and has never felt better or stronger than she does now,” a second source shares with us, adding that Khloe’s also been focusing on fitness, and eating healthy amidst her relationship drama. “Khloe’s actually using her workouts as a tool to help distract her from Tristan and their issues.”

“Khloe is determined to not let her emotions derail all the progress and hard work she’s put into looking great. She also has friends and family to work out with, which has been a huge support system and motivator for her. And, her sisters have been there for her every step of the way.”

KoKo and her famous sisters — Kylie Jenner, and Kourtney and Kim Kardashian — put on their hottest heels for a night out at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on March 12. Khloe looked radiant in a skintight, snakeskin-printed dress, while her sisters look equally as stunning in other sultry looks. And, a girls night was just what Khloe needed.

“Getting dressed up and going out with her sisters was the best pick me up for Khloe,” a third source admits, adding that the night was all about Khloe. “Her sisters wanted to show her their support and take her out to keep her mind off Tristan. They got ready all together at Kim’s house. It was like old times, except their kids were there too, playing together. As much as the night out was about having fun it was also about Khloe sending Tristan a message, that she’s doing just fine without him. She’s not at home broken, she is out and about, looking and feeling incredible.”