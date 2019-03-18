Katie Couric Reveals Late Husband Jay Monahan Would Be Proud Of Daughter Ellie’s Engagement

Katie Couric opened up about her 27-year-old daughter, Ellie’s engagement, in an interview with ‘Today’ on Mar. 18, and she reflected on Ellie’s late father, who died in 1998, and what he would be thinking.

Katie Couric, 62, is getting ready to become a mother-in-law and she opened up about the exciting time with a lot of emotions, in a new interview she gave to Today on Mar. 18. The former Today anchor was all smiles when she talked about her daughter, Ellie Monahan, 27, getting engaged to her boyfriend, Mark Dobrosky, last month, and she was sure to sweetly bring up Ellie’s late dad, Jay Monahan, who Katie was married to for nine years before his death from colon cancer at the age of 42 in 1998. Katie admitted that she thinks it’s “unfair” that Jay didn’t get to see their daughters grow up and “see the magnificent people they’ve become.” “I think he would be so proud of them,” she said, referring to Ellie and her younger sister, Caroline, 23.

In addition to reflecting on Jay and how he would have loved seeing his oldest daughter marry the love of her life, Katie joked about her own role in the upcoming marriage. “I’m going to be a monster-in-law!” she exclaimed, before getting serious about Ellie and Mark’s special commitment. “We love him and most importantly, she loves him and he loves her,” she said. “I’m so excited, and she’s so happy. She’s going to be a beautiful bride.”

Katie first publicly spoke out about Ellie’s engagement shortly after it happened, when she took to Instagram on Feb. 10, to post a pic of the newly engaged couple. In her enthusiastic caption for the photo, she revealed that Ellie was wearing the same engagement ring that Jay gave to her when they got engaged. “OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG 🌟Ellie and Mark are engaged!🌟OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG And she’s wearing the ring her Dad gave to me,” her caption read.

We’re wishing Katie, Ellie and the rest of their family a lot of happiness during the upcoming wedding and in the days after!